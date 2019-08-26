In January, two of Fauquier County’s varsity football teams found new head coaches.
That theme may continue by the end of this month as three new quarterbacks could lead the county’s teams onto the field.
First-year Liberty head coach Travis Buzzo has juniors Sammy Marouse and Dylan Bailey battling for the starting quarterback spot after they shared time in that role on junior varsity last season. First-year Fauquier High head coach Karl Buckwalter has juniors J.T. Diehl and Evan Jackson locked in a similar competition after Diehl started at quarterback last fall. And fourth-year Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield has declared senior Trevor Yergey as the Cougars’ new quarterback after Gabe Chumley graduated following last season with at least 14 other senior starters.
“We’ve got a lot of new faces,” Porterfield said. “I’ve been really pleased with the progress we’ve made since December of last year. Most of these kids jumped right on board and into roles quite quickly.”
Gabe and Casen Chumley spent much of the past three seasons as the starting and backup quarterbacks for Kettle Run, so Porterfield finished last fall unsure who would take over in 2019 after the Cougars finished 2018 with an appearance in the Class 4 Region C semifinals and a 10-2 record for their second-best winning percentage in history.
After the season, Yergey asked for an opportunity to take over that starting quarterback role.
“And he worked all offseason to get the job,” Porterfield said. “We’ve been really pleased how quickly he’s grasped everything.”
Kettle Run won’t play its first game until Sept. 6 thanks to a first week bye. That has given Yergey and other inexperienced Cougars extra time to feel comfortable.
“Not having to think about a first-week opponent, it’s been nice with so many new faces,” said Porterfield, who has 88 players in the program with 48 on the varsity roster.
That varsity lineup includes three seniors on the offensive line who have starting experience.
“They’re super talented up front and communicate well,” Porterfield said. “It’s a pretty special bunch.”
The Cougars’ receiving corps has also shown potential. That unit includes a pair of first-year receivers in sophomore Jordan Robinson and senior Alex Smith.
“We’ve been really impressed,” Porterfield said.
Fauquier preseason
The Falcons had only two senior starters in 2018, which led to arguably the worst football season in Fauquier High history.
But those struggles with an inexperienced team have now given the 2019 Falcons the deepest program in the county. Karl Buckwalter has 98 kids overall with 45-50 likely to dress for varsity games.
“A phenomenal turnout,” said Buckwalter, who recently replaced four-year coach Joe Prince. “The majority of the squad returned, and then some. We got some guys out of the hallways.
“So we have an opportunity to not have a bunch of kids go both ways” on offense and defense, he said. “They’re hungry. They’re eager. I think they’re just champing at the bit.”
So the Falcons should improve after going 0-10 last season, when they failed to win a game for only the third time in program history, matching a 0-10 record in 1980 after going 0-9-1 in 1967.
Fauquier began this preseason Friday with a promising scrimmage against Skyline. The Falcons outscored the Hawks by two touchdowns, 3-1.
“Our one objective was to see if the kids would go after them and be physical,” Buckwalter said. “They passed with flying colors. They did very well. … We’re really, really excited.”
The competition for Fauquier’s starting quarterback role will likely end with either Evan Jackson or J.T. Diehl alternatively playing in the defensive secondary.
“Both are very, very good athletes,” Buckwalter said. “So they have very bright futures.”
That defensive unit for Fauquier is led by senior defensive lineman Bobby Slater.
“I have to give him kudos,” Buckwalter said. “He’s long and lean, but he’s tough.”
Liberty preseason
The Eagles’ defense, meanwhile, has Fred Harris as its anchor.
An all-Region 4C linebacker as a junior, Harris “is the key” defensively, coach Travis Buzzo said, after Liberty lost approximately a dozen senior starters to graduation following last season.
The Eagles’ varsity unit now has around 15 kids who returned after gaining significant experience in 2018.
“We had a lot of sophomores and juniors that got playing time last year,” Buzzo said, “and we’re hoping they can be pretty impactful this year.”
The Eagles finished last fall with a 5-5 record, missing the playoffs for only the second time in the past 11 seasons. Seven-year Liberty head coach Sean Finnerty left following last season to take over the nearby Patriot program. Then Buzzo took over for the Eagles, following in the footsteps of his father, Tommy Buzzo, who spent 10 seasons as Liberty’s head coach.
This fall, the Eagles have nearly 40 players on varsity with almost 80 in the program overall. That includes potential quarterbacks Sammy Marouse and Dylan Bailey.
“They’ve both done pretty good,” Travis Buzzo said. “Sammy is recovering from a knee injury, but he tries to keep up as much as he can. He won’t be cleared [to play] for a couple more weeks.”
Poor weather cut short Liberty’s first preseason scrimmage Aug. 15 against Eastern View, so Buzzo hopes to learn more about his team Friday during a benefit scrimmage at Brooke Point.
“We’ve had our ups and downs right now like any team,” Buzzo said. “Once we have consistently good practices I think we’ll have a chance to be pretty” solid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.