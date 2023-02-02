Defending champion Sherando is hosting and returns a potent squad.
But Liberty coach Jayson Cody sees his Eagles as a strong option to win Friday’s Northwestern District wrestling meet. “The only team we have lost to is Sherando. If we pull ourselves together and wrestle hard like we normally do then there’s a chance we might be able come out ahead,” said Cody.
Even if the Eagles don’t win, Liberty’s first-year coach is confident10 Eagles out of the 14 weight classes will advance to regions off the meet. Liberty’s two stars, 165-pounder Noah Hall and heavyweight Ka’von Bumbrey, are near-locks to move one step closer to the Feb. 18 Class 4state meet.
Other Eagles expected to advance to the Feb. 11 region meet at independence High include 106-pounder Evan Cox, as well as Christian Eberhart (120), Tommy Clark (132), Cayden King (138), Conor Shadle (144), Logan Buchanan (175), Joseph Medina (190) and Nick Bryant (215). The top four district finishers qualify for the region meet.
Liberty recently took second at the 14-team Heritage Duals, then took care of James Wood and Fauquier on Senior Night.Hall and Bumbrey were standouts at the Heritage meet.“The real MVP (at Heritage) was Bumbrey. He scored 30 points with all the pins occurring in the first period,” said Cody. “Ka’von spent nine minutes and 51 seconds on the mat across five team duals."
Bumbrey’s value goes beyond his superb won-loss record.
“He excels at being a leader on and off the mat. The room looks up to him during practice. If he sees anyone slacking off or being lazy he calls them out,”said Cody, “but he also builds them up to push through the workout, saying it’ll it easier if you just keep going and working.”
Falcons excited for district meet
Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman is viewing the district meet with anticipation. The Falcons are healing from injuries as they prepared for a Tuesday dual meet with Liberty, which was sending mostly JV wrestlers.
“We will be cautious with who we send out Tuesday with hopes to have some kids for Friday,” said Hoffman.
He said the Falcons should have a full lineup for districts except for 165 pounds and perhaps 113.He said the staff is figuring out who to enter at 150 and 157.
“I expect the kids to compete hard and exceed their own expectations. We are a big underdog, but when we are healthy and have a full lineup, we can compete with anyone. We’re excited for Friday,” Hoffman said.
Like Liberty, the Falcons have two wrestlers capable of winning a state title in defending 182-pound state champ Kingsley Menifee (now at 190) and Landon Jobber-Spence at 175.
Other Falcons capable of a strong postseason run are Cole McAndrew at 120 and Cameron Hooks at 126.
“McAndrew looks night and day from the beginning of the year. That kid is an awesome one to coach. He truly loves the sport,” said Hoffman. “And Hooks has been on a roll recently winning his last eight in a row.“
Kettle Run
Kettle Run has six standout wrestlers looking to make deep postseason runs in 113-pounder Nathaniel Hardesty (113), Brandon Brumagim (132), Kyle Brumagim (138), Ryan Cruger (144) Fortune Fangamou (150) and Abram Chumley (215).
“We are as healthy as we can be. This is a physical sport, we have bruises, sore muscles, black eyes, but my guys know that this is part of the sport,” said coach Jacob Foy. “I am making sure we are mentally healthy as well. The mental attitude goes hand in hand with the physical part. If we are mentally healthy and prepared than I believe good things can happen.”
Foy hopes to advance most of his team.
“I truly believe if our guys show up ready to wrestle, they can all advance,” said Foy. ”We have a few holes in our lineup but we are still going to show up ready to compete with everyone in that gym. At the end of the day, we want as many guys to go to regionals as possible.”
Foy said Chumley is a strong bet to make states at 215. Last year he lost in the 182-pound final to Fauquier superstar Kingsley Menifee. Now they’re in different classes with Menifee at 190.
“Abram is looking tough. He came into the room missing almost a month of the season (due to football) and he has been wrestling like has never been off the mat. The conditioning was the biggest issue at first but now he is conditioned up and ready to wrestle six minutes.”
