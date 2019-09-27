Tre’Von White was a Swiss Army knife Thursday.
During his Liberty Eagles’ 28-7 win at home Thursday over the Culpeper Blue Devils, he did the following.
- Threw a touchdown pass for Liberty’s first score.
- Set up the Eagles’ second touchdown with a 45-yard-punt return.
- Caught a two-point conversion pass.
- Turned a late Culpeper interception into an Eagles first down by ripping the ball away from the defender.
- Made a key interception in the third quarter.
- Put the game on ice by catching a 94-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
So White helped keep the Eagles undefeated, giving them a 4-0 record for only the second time since the end of the 2011 season.
“A real confidence boost,” White said. “The best part about being 4-0 is a chance to go 5-0.”
Nonetheless, the Eagles had some hiccups early against Culpeper (1-3), as they have in most games this season. They got off to a characteristically slow start offensively under first-year coach Travis Buzzo, failing to score in the first quarter and leading only 14-7 at halftime.
“We just have to find a way to turn from a good team into a great team,” he said. “A great team can turn it on. These guys just can’t turn it on like that now. We have to find a way to get them to start fast and play fast the whole game.”
The Eagles turned the ball over on their first two offensive plays Thursday, beginning with Liberty quarterback Dylan Bailey throwing an interception to linebacker Austin Lentz. On their first play of their second drive, Culpeper’s Riley Harrison recovered a Liberty fumble.
“It was mainly just me,” Bailey said of Liberty’s slow start. “I don’t know what was up with me today.
“Our defense was playing well, the receivers were running the routes and our offensive line was blocking,” he said. “I just wasn’t getting the ball to the wide receivers early.”
Fortunately for the Eagles, their defense also intercepted a pass between their offensive turnovers. Junior defensive back Keegan Shipe picked off the pass by Culpeper quarterback Joseph Crenshaw.
Culpeper then missed a 38-yard field goal after its fumble recovery to keep the game scoreless after the first quarter.
Eventually, Liberty got rolling on the ground with junior Mason Gay, who finished the game with 15 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He put the Eagles in a goal-to-go situation early in the second quarter. On third down, White took a pitch and began sprinting to his left until the Culpeper defense collapsed the play. White adjusted back to his right and threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hicks.
“I asked Jordan what route he had before the play and he wasn’t sure,” White said. “So when I went to the right I looked back at him and just threw it.”
Minutes later, White broke to the outside on a punt return for 45 yards. Two plays, Bailey dropped back in a clean pocket, pump faked and dropped a perfect pass into Justin Lawson’s hands for a 23-yard score, followed by White’s two-point conversion catch.
“When the corner bit down [on the pump fake, White] just went right by him,” Bailey said.
Culpeper answered before halftime with a long run from Riley Harrison followed by a 1-yard touchdown run from Crenshaw.
“We saw some formations that they haven’t run the last few games,” Buzzo said of the Blue Devils’ offense. “We gave up a couple big runs early, but once they listened to the [defensive] rules we settled down.”
“At halftime I just told them that we had to find a way,” Buzzo said. “I have to really stress to these guys that if they want to be great they have to start practicing harder or else they are just going to be a mediocre football team.”
White showed his versatility once again when he picked off a Crenshaw pass to set up a 19-yard touchdown run from Gay on the final play of the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.
Culpeper showed brief signs of life in the fourth quarter when Lentz picked off his second pass of the game, but with White looming the spike in momentum for the Blue Devils was fleeting. White stripped the ball to turn the interception into a positive gain and a first down for the Eagles.
“I had the guy beat and then he held me and made the [interception],” White said. “So I was mad and just started fighting for the ball.”
With a little over four minutes remaining Culpeper put together a last ditch effort at a comeback but was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal. Then a Liberty snap went through the legs of Bailey, but he managed to corral the ball and launch a pass to a wide open White for the 94-yard touchdown.
“I was not going to get tackled,” Bailey said. “I saw Tre’Von wave his long arm so I just threw it.”
