The Highland Hawks began the 2020 baseball season Saturday by splitting a doubleheader on the road at Nansemond Suffolk Academy.
They lost to Nansemond-Suffolk 7-4 after beating St. Christopher’s 6-0 in a matchup of state finalists from last season. The VISAA Division II state runner-up Hawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added five runs in the seventh to defeat St. Christopher's, the Division I state runner-up.
Tyler Kalteider led Highland by going 3-for-3 with a double and a run, while Blake Fisher had two runs, a double and walk on 2-for-3 hitting. Eric Wilson added two RBIs on 2-for-4 hitting.
Fisher also pitched six innings for the win, allowing only three hits and four walks while striking out two. Adam Dressler added two strikeouts in the seventh inning.
Against Nansemond-Suffolk, Tyler Kaltreider took the loss after striking out two while allowing four runs on three hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. Ed Wagner pitched the final two innings, striking out two while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks.
Kaltreider also had two RBIs and a double on 1-for-3 hitting, while Fisher went 2-for-4 with two runs and a double. They helped the Hawks take a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Nansemond went ahead 4-2 in the fourth and 5-3 entering the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.