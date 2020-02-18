Paris Thornburg claimed the Highland Hawks’ first swimming state medals since the 2016 season with a pair of top-eight finishes Friday and Saturday during the VISAA meet at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The junior also helped Highland’s girls place 17th as a team, sixth among fellow Division II teams.
Thornburg took seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 breaststroke, while eighth grader Madisyn Carter finished 11th in the 100 butterfly and 13th in the 200 individual medley. And senior Morgan Malinow competed in the 200 free and 500 free.
Highland boys basketball 78, Cape Henry Collegiate 72
The Highland Hawks finished the boys basketball regular season Saturday with an 18-game winning streak thanks to a 78-72 victory over Cape Henry Collegiate on the road in Virginia Beach.
Angelo Brizzi led them with 30 points as they improved their record to 26-2 after recently finishing undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play by defeating Wakefield 81-29 Feb. 11 on the road in The Plains. So they won their fifth consecutive DAC regular season championship with 60 consecutive wins in conference regular season play, dating back to 2015.
Against Cape Henry, Yusef Salih had 17 points and Zion Hanberry had 14. Salih also had 14 points Friday during a 66-46 win on the road against Christchurch. Caleb Furr led Highland with 18 points and Brizzi had 13.
Against Wakefield, Yusef had 15 points Roman Barshow had 12 and Hanberry had 11.
