The Highland Hawks assisted 22 of their 26 field goals Saturday to help them beat Norfolk Academy’s girls basketball team 63-36 and finish 2-1 during the Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Hampton.
So their record improved to 7-3 after losing to Veritas Collegiate 58-14 Friday and beating Norfolk Christian 53-16 Thursday.
Against Norfolk Academy, Megan Kirby led Highland with 17 points, including the initial seven points of the first quarter. The Hawks led only 14-12 entering the second period, but Abby Soltys made three 3-pointers before halftime to give them a 28-19 lead. Soltys scored 13 points in the first half to finish the game with 17 points, eight of Highland’s 40 rebounds and six assists, and Kirby had six rebounds and six assists while boosting her season scoring average to a team-high 16.4 per game.
In the third quarter, Addie Chacey made a buzzer-beating field goal that gave the Hawks a 49-30 lead. McKenzie Andrews also aided the winning effort with her third double-double of the season. She finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Gabby Brisbin had seven points and Caite Leake had six.
Brisbin added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Ashley Herzog had five rebounds.
Against Norfolk Christian, the Hawks took a 15-0 lead in the first quarter, led 32-5 at halftime and entered the fourth period with a 42-8 advantage. Thirty-three deflections and 15 steals fueled that defensive effort as Highland allowed fewer than nine points in every period.
Soltys finished with 22 points on 10-for-14 shooting while Kirby had 17 points with five each from Leake and Andrews, who also had 13 rebounds. Soltys added five rebounds while Brisbin and Kirby had four assists apiece. Kirby also had five steals and Brisbin had four, while Andrews had two blocks.
Liberty boys basketball 56, Eastern View 46
Bryan Barnes scored 10 points in the first quarter and 12 in the fourth period to help the Liberty Eagles beat Eastern View’s boys basketball team 56-46 Friday during consolation-bracket play at the Cyclone Classic Holiday tournament in Culpeper.
He finished with 24 points as Liberty improved its record to 6-4 after losing Thursday to Massapanox during the tournament, 66-48. Derrick Brooks added 12 points and Tre White had eight.
Barnes scored as many points in the first quarter as Eastern View’s entire team, so the Eagles led 16-10 early before going ahead 28-21 at halftime with Brian Ryman hitting a 3-pointer just before the second-quarter buzzer.
“That three was important for us,” Liberty coach Pat Frazer said. “Eastern View scored the first four points of the third quarter and without that 3, it’s a tie game.”
Instead, Liberty built a 38-29 lead by the end of the third quarter. Then Barnes made all eight of his free throws in the fourth period to seal the victory.
Against Massapanox, the Eagles trailed only 20-18 at halftime but fell behind 46-36 by the start of the fourth period. The Panthers then finished on a 20-12 run to advance to the tournament championship game against Hanover.
Derrick Brooks led Liberty with 18 points Thursday.
Brentsville girls basketball 47, Kettle Run 26
Alden Yergey scored 18 points Saturday and Cai Smith added 17 to give the Brentsville Tigers a 47-26 victory over Kettle Run during the Manassas Park Girls Basketball Holiday Tournament.
They helped boost Brentsville’s record to 8-1 after the Tigers also defeated Hylton 60-27 Friday during the tournament. Against Hylton, Brentsville used a 35-11 run in the second half to win after similarly using a 25-8 second-half run to defeat Kettle Run.
Against those Cougars, Cara Vollmer had nine points on three 3-pointers while Yergey scored her 18 with the help of four 3-pointers. For Kettle Run, Faith Schaefer had eight points with five from Maddy Edwards and four each from Ashley Hume and Rachel Schwind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.