The Wakefield Owls claimed their second victory in Delaney Athletic Conference play by beating Fredericksburg Christian's boys basketball team 49-46 Friday at home in The Plains.
They used a 21-10 run in the third quarter to boost their record to 2-4 in the DAC and 4-7 overall despite trailing 18-12 at halftime after falling behind 9-8 in the first quarter. Alejandro Ford led the Owls with 16 points, including 10 consecutive points in the third quarter to build a 34-28 advantage entering the fourth period.
Brennan Whittington added eight points in the third quarter en route to finishing the game with 11, while Ashwin Upadhyaya and Graham Zontine had nine each. Jess Seaborn amassed 10 rebounds and Toby Rafferty had seven, while Graham Zontine had four steals and Upadhyaya had three. Contributing two assists apiece were Rafferty, Zontine and Whittington.
Kettle Run, Fauquier, Liberty swimming
Erin Kerrigan and Nick Maranto each had a hand in winning four events Friday to help Kettle Run’s boys and girls finish first in a quadrangular swim meet at the WARF with three state-qualifying times.
Kerrigan helped the Cougars beat James Wood’s girls 198-135 with Fauquier third (108) and Liberty fourth (73), while Maranto helped Kettle Run defeat James Wood’s boys 183-151 with Fauquier third (126) and Liberty fourth (43). He won the 200-yard freestyle in a Class 4 state-cut time of 1 minute, 49.12 seconds and the 500 free in 5:02.93 (region-cut time).
Maranto’s 200 medley relay team of Mark Fallin, Ben Adams and Nathan Kim also won in 1:44.50 (region), while his 400 free relay team of Kim, Adams and Fallin won in 3:34.22 (region). Fallin also won the 100 free in 53.96 and the 100 backstroke in 1:00.81, while Kim won the 50 free in a state-qualifying 22.69.
Kerrigan, meanwhile, won the 200 individual medley in 2:14.34, which met the state standard, and the 100 back in 1:04.06 (region). She also joined Emma Craddock, Peyton Talomie and Megan Fallin to win the 200 medley relay in 1:58.17 (region), while her 400 free relay team of Fallin, Talomie and Gemma Flook won in 3:58.62 (region).
Talomie added a victory in the 200 free in 2:06.01 (region), while Flook won the 50 free in 27.18, Fallin won the 100 butterfly in 1:07.07 and the 200 free relay team of Erin Pechin, Abby McFall, Natalie Fahey and Emma Craddock won in 1:53.64.
For Fauquier, Jake Goldman swam a state-qualifying time of 1:03.18 to win the 100 breaststroke, and he joined Tyler McAndrew, Mason Worst and Brady Working to win the 200 free relay in 1:35.91.
For Liberty, finishing second were William Frederick in the 100 back (1:02.10) and the 200 free relay team of Meghan Tucker, Lalana Kraiwan, Jennifer Cannon and Erin Frederick (1:57.74).
Liberty boys basketball 73, Millbrook 67
The Millbrook Pioneers entered Friday undefeated in Class 4 Northwestern District play, but Liberty upset them 73-67 on the road in Winchester.
The Eagles also ended Millbrook’s overall 10-game winning streak to drop the Pioneers’ boys basketball record to 12-5 overall and 8-1 in the district, while Liberty improved to 10-6 and 5-4. The Eagles also earlier nearly beat Millbrook at home Dec. 17, falling 61-60 to set the stage for the rematch.
On Friday, the Pioneers began the fourth quarter on a 12-0 run to cut their deficit to only 56-54, but Liberty responded with an 11-0 run to pull away.
“The win is great for us because we just came off a terrible week,” Liberty junior Russell Morton said. “We were really looking forward to getting this win since they beat us at our place.”
Morton led the Eagles Friday with 20 points while Derrick Brooks had 17 and Tre White had 11, as 10 Liberty players scored.
In the first quarter, Liberty fell behind 12-6 but used an 8-0 run en route to an 18-16 lead entering the second period. The Eagles then exited halftime with a 45-32 advantage and built a lead as large as 15 points in the third period before entering the fourth ahead 56-43.
