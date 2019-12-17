The Kettle Run Cougars logged nine top-five finishes Saturday during the Holiday Hundreds Invitational at the Prince William Aquatic Center in Mananas to help them placed second in both the boys and girls standings.
Sherando won the girls competition with a score of 317 while Kettle Run had a 190, Liberty had a 71 in seventh place and Fauquier had a 32 in 10th place. George Mason won the boys competition with a score of 196 while Kettle Run had a 181, Fauquier had a 108 in sixth place and Liberty had a 24 in 12th.
Peyton Talomie led Kettle Run with a hand in four top-three finishes, including a runner-up showing in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Emma Craddock, Megan Fallin and Natalie Fahey, who combined for a time of 1 minute, 51.07 seconds. She also placed third during the 100 free in 57.45, 100 breaststroke in 1:11.72 and 200 medley relay in 2:03.62 with Emma Craddock, Megan Fallin and Natalie Fahey.
Nathan Kim also led a pair of runner-up relay teams, finishing in 1:36.36 during the 200 free with Lukas Baine, Wiley Saville and Mark Fallin. His 200 medley team of Fallin, Henry Thomas and Ben Adams finished in 1:50.56, while Kim placed third during the 100 free in 51.46.
Also in the top-five for Kettle Run were Ben Adams in 100 backstroke (fourth, 1:02.23) and Mark Fallin in the same race (fifth, 1:02.85).
For Fauquier, Mason Worst, Bobby Slater, Tyler McAndrew and Brady Working combined to place third the 200 medley relay in 1:50.76, while the 200 free relay team of Working, Tristan Boyd, Slater and McAndrew combined to take third in 1:37.45.
For Liberty, Meghan Tucker finished fifth in the 100 breast in 1:18.29.
