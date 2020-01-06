The Fauquier Falcons swam four state-qualifying times Saturday en route to placing third during the Highland Invitational swim meet at the WARF.
Jake Goldman had a hand in all four Class 4 state-cut swims, including his times in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke.
He also joined Bobby Slater, Tyler McAndrew and Brady Working to qualify for state in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.