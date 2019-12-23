Sam Rodman is now No. 1.
Seven days after recording the nation’s second-fastest time in the 1,000-meter run, the Liberty junior turned in a national-best 2 minutes, 29.66 seconds to win the Virginia Commonwealth Games on Saturday at Liberty University.
Rodman defeated 88 runners, including L.C. Bird’s Jacob Plummer, who entered the Saturday owning the nation’s fastest time at 2:31.0. Rodman outran him by nearly two seconds after taking the lead from the start.
“My coach said that if I felt good, to take the lead earlier,” Rodman said, “so I ended up leading from the beginning.”
So he also broke his own Liberty program record of 2:32.03, set Dec. 14 at the Liberty University Holiday Classic.
“Just knowing that I could run that fast so early in the season (Dec. 14), there were no limits for this week,” Rodman said.
Rodman departed Lynchburg with another medal Saturday, as he combined with teammates Matt Anderson, Conner Roger and Jacob McCoy to earn third place out of 14 teams in the 3,200-meter relay in 8:45.99.
Liberty boys basketball 67, Sherando 57
Derrick Brooks continued his recent impressive scoring run Friday with 19 points during the Liberty Eagles' 67-57 win over Sherando’s boys basketball team at home in Bealeton.
So he averaged 22 points per game last week to give Liberty a 5-3 record with a 2-2 mark in the Class 4 Northwestern District play. Brooks previously had 18 points Thursday during a win over Spotsylvania after scoring 29 Tuesday in a loss to Millbrook.
On Friday, he also had seven steals and five rebounds as the Eagles took an 18-15 lead in the first quarter and a 38-28 halftime advantage before going ahead 45-30 in the third period. The Warriors cut their deficit to 52-49 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the third, but Liberty finished the period on a 9-0 run to pull away.
Then Tre White added the exclamation point by throwing down a dunk in the fourth. He ended with eight points while Bryan Barnes had 12, Russell Morton had 11 and Dakota Lindsay had seven. Morton made 4 of 4 field goals, including three 3-pointers, but he left the game with an injury only 15 minutes into the contest.
The Eagles similarly lost a starting guard to injury Thursday as Coy Shepard left the game, but some bench players have compensated for the absence of Shepard and Morton.
“People have stepped up into bigger roles,” Barnes said Friday. “It was a big win tonight and it will give us momentum heading into Christmas.”
Mercersburg Academy girls basketball 43, Highland 41
Abby Soltys and Megan Kirby each had a double-double Saturday, but the Highland Hawks still lost to the Mercersburg Academy (Pennsylvania) girls basketball team 43-41 at home in Warrenton.
Following an 11-day break without a game due to Highland's exam schedule, the Hawks fell behind 12-9 in the first quarter, 24-11 at halftime and 32-22 entering at the end of the third period. They narrowed that deficit to only one point in the fourth, but Mercersburg maintained its lead to drop Highland's record to 5-2.
Soltys finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Kirby had 13 and 10. McKenzie Andrews added seven points while Soltys had four assists and Kirby had three. Soltys also had five steals.
