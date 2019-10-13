The Highland Hawks won their Homecoming boys soccer game Friday by beating Norfolk Collegiate 3-0 at home in Warrenton.
Forward Will Garr scored a pair of goals to give Highland a 10-1-1 record with seven consecutive victories. He scored the winning goal with 19 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first half after center midfielder Liam White slotted a through ball to him on the left side of the 18-yard box. Garr took a touch and threaded a low shot into the right corner of the net to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead entering halftime.
So Highland won despite playing without two starters due to injuries.
“All the three lines played very well – the back line, the midfielders and the forwards,” Hawks coach Rick Ashley said. “And goalkeeper Brennan Bosque was alert and ready when needed.”
Highland’s high pressure led to a goal with 23:08 remaining in the second half after Garr won the ball from a Mighty Oaks defender about 25 yards from the goal. He dribbled into the left side of the 18-yard box before scoring in the right corner of the goal.
Later, with 11:39 remaining in the second half, attacking center midfielder Santiago Moreno passed a ball into the 18-yard box for freshman forward John Longlhofr, who ran in from the left side. Longlhofr then calmly hit a low shot with the outside of his right foot that curled inside the right post.
