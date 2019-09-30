B_FHS_Foot_Hershel_Rinker_11_FHS_Foot_51_Jordan_Woodson_815.JPG

Hershel Rinker and the Fauquier Falcons are ranked No. 10 in the Class 4 Region B standings while Jordan Woodson and the Liberty Eagles are No. 3.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

CLASS 4 REGION C

Rank School Record Rating 
Broad Run 4-0 27.000 
Handley 4-0 26.000 
Tuscarora 4-1 25.600 
Liberty 4-0 25.000 
Loudoun County 4-1 24.800 
Loudoun Valley 3-2 22.600 
Millbrook 4-1 22.000 
James Wood 3-1 21.000 
Sherando 2-2 20.250 
10 Fauquier 2-2 19.500 
11 Culpeper 1-3 16.750 
12 Dominion 1-4 16.400 
13 Heritage 1-4 15.000 
14 Park View 0-4 13.250 
15 Kettle Run 0-4 12.500 

