Wyatt Hicks (13), Justin Lawson (11, right) and the Liberty Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the Class 4 Region C standings, while Hershel Rinker (11, left) and the Fauquier Falcons are No. 10.

CLASS 4 REGION C

Rank School Record Rating 
Broad Run 5-0 28.800 
Tuscarora 5-1 26.833 
Handley 5-0 25.600 
Liberty 5-0 24.800 
Loudoun County 4-2 23.833 
Millbrook 5-1 23.000 
Loudoun Valley 4-2 22.833 
Sherando 3-2 22.600 
James Wood 4-1 21.400 
10 Fauquier 2-3 18.800 
11 Dominion 2-4 18.166 
12 Culpeper 1-4 17.000 
13 Heritage 1-5 15.000 
14 Kettle Run 0-5 13.400 
15 Park View 0-5 13.200 

