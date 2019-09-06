The Kettle Run Cougars had to sit on the proverbial sideline last week when Fauquier County’s other football teams went 1-1 with dramatically different results.
But Week 2 gives them an opportunity to prove themselves after that Week 1 bye. They will host the Heritage Pride while Liberty will host the Courtland Cougars after beating Brentsville 55-15 last week, and Fauquier will host those same Tigers after losing to the Loudoun County Raiders 31-0 last week.
“We’re excited about going into the game and getting after Heritage,” Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said. “That’s our first [regular season] Loudoun County opponent in the past four years.
“That’s one of the reasons we got Heritage on the schedule,” he said. “We wanted to get a good opponent from that [Dulles] district.”
Heritage finished last season 5-5, but it has a large group of returning starters while Kettle Run has only five following a 9-2 record in 2018. Last week, the Pride lost to Riverside 6-0, but Heritage still impressed Porterfield on film.
“I thought they played phenomenal,” he said. “They’re just a really well-rounded team, so we get to see where we’re at” by comparison.
“Defensively, they’re super athletic,” Porterfield said. “They run some pretty complex blitzes, so it’s been a really big challenge for us preparing our kids.”
Heritage also has some solid offensive weapons, he said.
“They have a great receiver,” Porterfield said. “He high-points fade balls, has great double moves and post routes. If you’re in the red zone, that kid is an intimidate threat to score. He’s a real problem for people.”
Fauquier vs. Brentsville
The Falcons and Tigers will faceoff this week after they combined for 10 turnovers in their Week One games.
Fauquier lost by 31 points thanks to four turnovers, and Brentsville’s six turnovers led to a 40-point loss. So whichever team commits fewer turnovers Friday will likely earn its first victory of 2019.
“We’ve got to hold onto the football,” Falcons coach Karl Buckwalter said. “And we’ve got to force some turnovers and get the short field.”
Fauquier’s defense amassed two interceptions and two fumbles against Loudoun County, but failed to score off any of them. The Raiders, meanwhile, took an early 17-0 lead after they recovered a pair of fumbles in the end zone.
“Defensively we did a really good job,” Buckwalter said. “But we’ve got to sustain a drive.”
Brentsville’s defense also began well last week with three fumble recoveries in the opening four minutes, but that translated to only seven early points.
“But they’re very athletic and they’re pretty big up front,” Buckwalter said. “They look like they’re real physical.”
Liberty vs. Courtland
With a 30-17 record over the past four seasons, the Courtland Cougars have always posed a challenge for Liberty.
The Eagles have won only one of four games recently in the rivalry, so when they meet again Friday it should serve as a barometer for Liberty’s potential in 2019, even tough the Cougars began the season with a 39-6 loss to Louisa.
“They’re a really good football team year after year,” Liberty coach Travis Buzzo said. “This is a huge game. Of our non-district games, you’ve got to think this is our toughest test.”
The Eagles easily passed their first non-district test of the season last week, beating Brentsville 55-15, but they did lose those three fumbles early in the first quarter.
“We saw a lot of mistakes that we need to clean up. The first four minutes was not what any coach would want,” Buzzo said. “The biggest thing is to improve our offensive and defensive efficiency, and to understand what the right read is.”
Liberty’s offense uses a spread formation that often utilizes run-pass-option plays, which should create an interesting contrast with a Courtland offense that Buzzo expects will features as many as three running backs and a tight end with a ground-focused attack.
“Like football in the 1980s,” Buzzo said. “They’re playing really, really old school.”
