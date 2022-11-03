Matthew Fischer has always terrorized opponents locally in lacrosse, inline hockey and ice hockey.
Now he’s doing it at the highest level as a member of Team USA’s junior men’s inline hockey team.
Fischer, a 2022 Fauquier High graduate and former Falcon lacrosse star, was a starting defenseman who helped the U.S. earn a silver medal last weekend at the World Skate Games in Argentina, an event that includes a range of skate sports.
“I was super excited,” said Fischer. “This is something that I’ve been wanting to be a part of for a while.”
The Americans had quite a run in Buenos Aires. After taking fourth in Group B, they upset undefeated France 3-0 in the quarterfinals, then knocked off Namibia 5-4 in the semifinals after trailing 3-0 at the break. They fell to Chinese Taipei 6-3 in the gold medal game.
Fischer played well, leading Team USA’s defense, and tallying two assists in seven games.
Now a freshman at West Virginia University, Fischer was a standout lacrosse player for the Falcons, spending four years as a varsity midfielder and earning first-team all-region honors as a senior in 2022.
He also played ice hockey and roller hockey (also known as inline skating). “I find roller hockey to be the most fun thing in the world,” Fischer said. “I totally relax when I play, it keeps my mind off of everything, I just love the game so much.”
Growing up in Warrenton, he started out as a goaltender because he didn’t know how to skate. He honed his skating skills at the WARF (Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility).
By the time he got to high school, Fischer had given up ice hockey, choosing to focus on his inline hockey, while also sticking with lacrosse. He’s been traveling out-of-state since middle school, playing inline hockey for the New York Tour Roadrunners and the Pennsylvania Inferno.
Fischer was persuaded by Anthony “Vio” Violante, Team USA assistant coach and coach of the Tour Roadrunners, to apply for the U.S. team.
“That had a lot of influence,” Fischer said about making the team. “I think they kind of ended up selecting the team through resumes and who they know.”
He was one of only six defensemen selected.
