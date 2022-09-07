Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Warrenton juniors Lexi Van der Woude, right, on Curious George and Emily Cooper on Fanfare VT won the pairs’ class, part of the show’s popular hunt night. Cooper was judged best junior in the hunter classic Saturday night.
Warrenton native Hilary Gerhardt and her horse, Madison, beat a competitive field to capture the featured, two-round Toyota Hunter Classic Saturday night at the Warrenton Horse Show near Old Town.
The show, started in 1899, is one of the nation’s oldest rated competitions.
Twenty-two competed in the $5,000 headliner open to professionals, amateurs and juniors. Madison scored 85 in the first round, 87 in the second, to nose out pro Jason Berry of Verona and Betty Oare’s Sidenote, 2021 Classic winner. Berry was also third with Oare’s Avila.
“It’s so thrilling to win a featured class like this,” said Gerhardt. “(And) so special when it’s your hometown horse show with your friends and family there cheering you on.
“Madison really stepped up to the plate — he was amazing showing under the lights.”
A 10-year-old Hanoverian gelding, the 16.3-hand import was originally selected as a junior hunter for Gerhardt’s daughter. But with Susannah off to college last fall, her mom took the handoff and started showing Madison herself.
Madison swept the local hunter division to claim the local division and local grand championships earlier in the week.
Gerhardt trains with Jonelle Mullen. She serves as co-president with Helen Wiley.
The Warrenton Horse Show benefits the Fauquier SPCA.
