Show co-president Hilary Gerhardt jumps to victory in the $5,000 Toyota hunter classic with Madison.

 Hannah Jones

Warrenton native Hilary Gerhardt and her horse, Madison, beat a competitive field to capture the featured, two-round Toyota Hunter Classic Saturday night at the Warrenton Horse Show near Old Town.

The show, started in 1899, is one of the nation’s oldest rated competitions.

Pairswinners

Warrenton juniors Lexi Van der Woude, right, on Curious George and Emily Cooper on Fanfare VT won the pairs’ class, part of the show’s popular hunt night. Cooper was judged best junior in the hunter classic Saturday night.

