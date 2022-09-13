volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-3_KR Haley Balgavy_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run setter Haley Balgavy in action during an Aug. 30 match against Brentsville

The Kettle Run High volleyball team has benefited from a varied attack due to its stable of hitters. One night, the middle hitters dominate. Other nights excellence comes from another area.

Last Thursday, Kettle Run loaded the cannons of the outside hitters on the left side of the net at intra-county rival Liberty. Hard-swinging Meagan May, Grace Chumley and Hannah Carlson consistently were able to thump the Eagle defense with kills in the 25-13, 25-7, 25-20 Cougar victory in the Northwestern District battle.

volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-18_KR Megan May_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run's Megan May in action during an Aug. 30 match against Brentsville
volleyball_Liberty vs Sherando-4_LHS Kendall Turner_20220906.jpg

Liberty High School's Kendall Turner in action Sept. 6 during a match against Sherando

