The Kettle Run High volleyball team has benefited from a varied attack due to its stable of hitters. One night, the middle hitters dominate. Other nights excellence comes from another area.
Last Thursday, Kettle Run loaded the cannons of the outside hitters on the left side of the net at intra-county rival Liberty. Hard-swinging Meagan May, Grace Chumley and Hannah Carlson consistently were able to thump the Eagle defense with kills in the 25-13, 25-7, 25-20 Cougar victory in the Northwestern District battle.
The decision-making acumen of senior setter Haley Balgavy was also vital.
"Haley is awesome and a true setter. She sees the floor and is the crossing guard for our side of the net," said Kettle Run coach Rod Crooks. "We all have been working hard to attack better and with more consistency. She is the captain of the ship."
Kettle Run committed few passing errors to keep its attack in rhythm and service flowed well.
"We work every day on passing as I'm sure many teams do. We had a great passing night against Liberty and hope to keep getting better," Crooks continued, pleased with the overall consistency rather than enduring up-and-down moments during the match.
Liberty began solidly in the opening set, tied at 7-7 before a rally point gave the Cougars an 8-7 edge. Then came the crucial juncture, as Kettle Run's Mia Jones registered five consecutive service points for a 13-7 lead. The score stood at 14-9 when May toed the service stripe, and she delivered a seven-point string to enlarge the bulge to 21-10. Balgavy later notched the final two points of the set.
Liberty coach Carrie Marek said a spate of miscues led to Kettle Run surge.
"We had several unforced errors that were definitely not normal for us, and too many missed serves," Marek stated. "Kettle Run did a great job with the speed of their hits and varying the directions of those hits which makes adjusting our defense harder."
Marek also said the Eagles were missing No. 2 middle hitter Abby Vass which made matchups at the net more difficult.
The victors kept the momentum in the second set, opening with four points from Balgavy en route to a 16-7 margin. Balgavy then ran off the final nine points of the set.
Kettle Run held an 18-10 third-set lead before Liberty had its best run of the night behind a Kendall Turner service that narrowed the gap to 21-19 before Crooks called time out. Cougar Tori Chamberlain served the final two points, with middle hitter Tessa Falsone accounting for match point when she smashed an overpass to the floor.
Kettle Run also took the freshman and junior varsity bouts by 2-0 counts.
Both teams were coming off losses two days earlier in their first district matches. Liberty lost to Sherando, 3-1, while Kettle Run fell at co-lead James Wood 25-12, 25-27, 25-9, 25-19.
"Hopefully, we learned to never quit, and the set is over at 25 and not earlier. We had to come from behind and again consistency is starting to take hold of this team little by little," Crooks said.
As for Liberty’s Marek, she said the experience should pay dividends.
"The games that we had played up to that point did not have the same power on [the foes'] offense, so speeding up our defense was key," she said, looking forward to the return battle.
