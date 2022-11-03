The Winchester-area duo of James Wood and Millbrook continued to flex their muscles in last week’s Northwestern district semifinals.
The league’s top two squads ended the seasons for Kettle Run and Fauquier in that round, making them each 9-0 this fall against the local pair plus Liberty.
James Wood dispatched Kettle Run, the tournament’s fourth seed, 25-23, 25-15, 25-20, in Winchester Oct. 25. The Cougars fell behind the host school 17-9 before staging a rally attempt. Serves by Haley Balgavy and Tessa Falsone and kills by Ashley Wise, Hannah Carlson and Falsone enabled Kettle Run to narrow the gap to 19-17 before the hosts put the opening set away.
As happens often in volleyball, the loser in a hotly contested first set suffers a letdown in the second, and the Cougars were never in contention.
Kettle Run regained its footing for the third set but could not make sufficient penetration of the Colonel defense to avoid a sweep.
“James Wood is the most consistent team in our district. They also have a great defense on the back row,” Kettle Run assistant coach Melissa Balgavy wrote in an email.
Falsone posted a team-high 11 service points including a pair of aces, Balgavy added seven points and Carlson five. Wise was the leading Cougar hitter with nine kills to eight for Falsone and four each by Gracie Chumley and Carlson.
Falcons’ season also ends
Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum felt her team had little energy and intensity for of its match at Millbrook, insurmountable negatives against a huge and tested Pioneer crew.
“No communication is what did us in,” said the disappointed Falcon coach. “It was just like we were going through the motions.”
Millbrook kept the Fauquier serving game at bay for much of the match. According to the Winchester Star, the Falcons had just six turns at service over the three sets that resulted in two to four points. The remainder of the Falcon opportunities resulted in a rally point for Millbrook or a single Fauquier point. The Falcons registered only three aces in the match after having 12 the previous night in a five-set quarterfinal win over Handley.
Emma Edwards led Fauquier with 11 kills. Caroline Towle added nine kills.
Millbrook (21-2) then handed James Wood (21-1) its first defeat of the season last Thursday, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23, for the tournament crown after losing both regular season battles to the Colonels.
Both schools will play in this week’s Region 4C tournament. James Wood traveled to Rock Ridge, while Dominion came to Millbrook.
See more photos from the volleyball season here.
