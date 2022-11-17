volleyball_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-22_FHS Caroline Towle_20221020.jpg

Fauquier's Caroline Towle in action against Kettle Run Oct. 20

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
volleyball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-8_FHS Mikayla Gilmore_20220927.jpg

Fauquier libero Mikayla Gilmore dives for the ball Sept. 27 during a home match against Kettle Run.
volleyball_Fauquier vs Handley-25_FHS Marcela Lawhorn_20220913.jpg

Fauquier's Marcela Lawhorn sets the ball Sept. 13 during a home match against Handley.
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-3_KR Haley Balgavy_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run's Haley Balgavy sets the ball Aug. 30 during a home match against Brentsville.
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-1_KR Tori Chamberlin_20221020.jpg

Kettle Run's Tori Chamberlin in action against Fauquier Oct. 20
volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-6_KR Tessa Falsone_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run's Tessa Falsone at the net during an Aug. 30 home match against Brentsville
volleyball_Liberty vs Sherando-7_LHS Kendall Turner_20220906.jpg

Liberty's Kendall Turner serves against Sherando Sept. 6.

