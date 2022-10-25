Two of the three county entries survived Monday night tests to advance to the semifinals of the Northwestern District volleyball tournament.
The third-seeded Fauquier Falcons captured a hard-fought 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-13 home victory over No. 6 Handley.
Meanwhile, fourth seed and host Kettle Run posted a 3-2 decision over No. 5 Sherando to join the Fauquier in the league’s final four.
Seventh seed Liberty saw its season end with a 25-10, 25-4, 25-11 loss at Millbrook, the No. 2 seed.
Both local teams were to face even more difficult road challenges Tuesday. Kettle Run was to play at unbeaten and top seed James Wood, while Fauquier went to second seed Millbrook. The local semifinalists both lost all four of their matches against the two leaders.
Fauquier led its decisive fifth set with Handley at 8-7 before Leah Kelso recorded a three-point service behind a double block by Emma Zewatsky and Stephanie Clark and a kill from Emma Edwards to stake the hosts to an 11-8 edge.
The Judges refused to quit, narrowing the gap to 14-13, and they were serving for a tie when Edwards exploded for the game-winning kill from the right side.
The Kettle Run-Sherando affair was another tight bout. The teams each had won on the other’s court in regular-season action.
Kettle Run wins on its Senior Night
Kettle Run hosted Fauquier last Thursday in the regular-season finale, notching a 3-1 Senior Night victory to avenge an earlier loss to the Falcons.
Kettle Run took the first two sets, 25-19, 25-16, before Fauquier won the third and gain traction. Cougar Haley Balgavy opened the fourth set with a 5-0 service run, and her team never looked back. Balgavy, Hannah Carlson, Meagn May and Tessa Falsone combined for 43 service points, led by Carlson’s 14 including five aces. Falsone also kicked in 10 kills to seven by Carlson.
Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum agreed her team was flat and explained a junior varsity parent had died unexpectedly a week earlier, and the funeral had been earlier in the day, “The girls were just emotionally taken out of the game,” Linthicum said.
“Combined with the Kettle Run Senior Night, it was just hard to get into the flow.”
Edwards registered nine kills, Zewatsky seven and Audrey Hall six.
Fauquier had spoiled Liberty’s Senior Night two nights earlier with a 3-0 sweep. Edwards had nine kills. Zewatsky seven and Hall six.
