volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-9_KR Tessa Falsone_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run's Tessa Falsone in action against Brentsville Aug. 30

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

The Northwestern District volleyball wars open this week for the county’s three members.

Kettle Run (4-3) and Liberty (3-0) both will have two league contests, while Fauquier (2-2) has one plus a non-district encounter.

volleyball_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-15_KR Hannah Carlson_20220830.jpg

Kettle Run's Hannah Carlson (8) during an Aug. 30 match against Brentsville

