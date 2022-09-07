The Northwestern District volleyball wars open this week for the county’s three members.
Kettle Run (4-3) and Liberty (3-0) both will have two league contests, while Fauquier (2-2) has one plus a non-district encounter.
Kettle Run journeys to Liberty Thursday for the initial intra-county contest of the season. The varsity match is slated for 7 p.m. after freshman and junior varsity play at 5 and 6, respectively. Both schools will be coming off district encounters two days earlier, as Kettle Run was at James Wood and Sherando played at Liberty.
Fauquier also opened league play Tuesday at Millbrook before heading to Brentsville Thursday.
Last week was a bit of a roller coaster ride for the Falcon volleyball team. The action began and ended at high points with a lull in the middle match.
The highlight was the Aug. 29 trip to Class 5 Briar Woods, coach Jen Linthicum said, believing her squad had its best outing thus far in the 29-27, 25-21, 13-25, 25-14 victory.
“They played lights out,” Linthicum said, citing the cohesion as a prime reason.
Emma Edwards led the attack with 12 kills, with Caroline Towle adding eight kills and five aces. Audrey Hall posted a team-high five blocks to go with six kills. Mikayla Gilmore collected 16 digs, while Marcela Lawhorn handed out 21 assists to nine for Stephanie Clark.
The Falcons headed back to Loudoun again less than 24 hours later. The energy level from the previous night was missing.
“The girls were so tired. They just couldn’t get a rhythm,” the Falcon second-year coach said, noting the defensive movement was sluggish against a scrappy Independence team in the 25-12, 25-21, 26-24 loss. “We didn’t play our game, but we did improve every game.”
Emma Zewatsky and Hall both registered five blocks and four kills. Katie Hardy also had four kills to Edwards’ seven. Digs leaders were Lawhorn (nine), Leah Kerlso (six) and Towle (six).
Linthicum said last Wednesday’s practice was lighthearted to allow her girls to recharge from consecutive road trips before Wednesday’s home game against Stafford.
“The girls were so stressed and overwhelmed, so we needed to get them loose and have fun again and get the pressure off,” Linthicum said of the move, and Fauquier needed every bit of the renewed energy to dispatch Stafford, 25-22, 28-26, 25-21. “This time we were able to match [them].”
Towle led the way with a 14-kill, 12-dig, two-block outing, and Edwards powered to l3 kills. Hall and Zewatsky both added five blocks, with Lawhorn (21) and Clark (13) being the assist leaders.
Active week for Cougars
Kettle Run (4-3) had a very busy week with six matches, four coming Friday and Friday and Saturday in an invitational at St. Gertrude in Richmond.
The Cougars advanced to 3-0 to begin the week with convincing wins against Brentsville 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 and Eastern View 25-7, 25-2, 25-12.
Haley Balgavy blitzed Brentsville with 11 serving aces, with Paige Lilek and Tori Chamberlain both notching five. Against Eastern View, Tessa Falsone and Hannah Carlson each had seven kills, Carlson added 10 digs, and Balgavy handed out 19 assists.
Coach Rod Crooks added the St. Gertrude tournament to the schedule to meet some tougher competition.
“Going in, [the team] was looking forward to some competitive games against some of the best teams in the state,” Crooks said. In addition to St. Gertrude, Kettle Run played Class 6 Langley and Colonial Forge and Richmond-area class 4 power Atlee.
The Cougars opened play with a 25-21, 22-25, 15-7 win versus St. Gertrude. Falsone collected five kills to four apiece by Grace Chumley, Megan May and Carlson. Mia Jones was the top server with 10 points, with Ashley Wise and Evelyna Ankomah both responsible for three blocks.
Kettle Run then fought for every point, Crooks said, against always tough Colonial Forge before falling 25-22, 25-20. Falsone continued her strong play up front with eight blocks and four kills. Chamberlain had 18 digs and Carlson 16, May scored six points.
The Cougars fell behind early in a 25-9, 25-12 loss to Langley before improving in a 25-17, 14-25, 15-7 defeat by Atlee. Falsone again led with six kills versus Atlee. Chamberlain picked up 27 digs and had five service points as did Balgavy and Falsone.
Crooks termed the outing “a great experience to prepare for James Wood on Tuesday. The Colonels always have a very competitive team, and we are looking forward to the match.”
Liberty remained unbeaten at 4-0 with its 3-0 Sept. 1 win over Brentsville.
