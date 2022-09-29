volleyball_Fauquier vs Handley-42_FHS Leah Kelso_20220913.jpg

Fauquier's Leah Kelso celebrates with her teammates during a Sept. 13 home win against Handley.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Can the middle of the Northwestern District volleyball pack catch up with the unbeaten teams of Millbrook and James Wood?

Fauquier, Kettle Run and Sherando all have a chance, but this week’s results will tell whether those hopes are realistic or mere folly.

volleyball_Fauquier vs Handley-31_FHS Emma Zewatsky_20220913.jpg

Fauquier's Emma Zewatsky in action Sept. 13 against Handley

