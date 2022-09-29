Can the middle of the Northwestern District volleyball pack catch up with the unbeaten teams of Millbrook and James Wood?
Fauquier, Kettle Run and Sherando all have a chance, but this week’s results will tell whether those hopes are realistic or mere folly.
Millbrook hosted James Wood Tuesday night for outright leadership, while (2-3) Kettle Run visited Fauquier (3-2). James Wood comes to Kettle Run Thursday, while Millbrook is at Fauquier Friday. Sherando (2-3) has last-place Handley and sixth-place Liberty on its plate.
Fauquier won two of three district contests during the past week to move into third place.
The Falcons prevailed at Sherando, 25-19, 29-27, 20-25, 25-23 on Sept. 20 to open a three-matches in three days stretch.
“Good game. Girls were consistent,” Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum said of the best outing of the week. “Sherando was scrappy as usual.”
The victors produced powerful results across their front line by recording 29 kills and a highly unusual 30 blocks versus the Warriors to go with 13 service aces.
Leah Kelso registered 14 kills, with Emma Zewatsky notching 13 kills and five blocks. Audrey Hall added 10 kills, Katie Hardy seven and Therese Heisler had seven blocks and six kills. Marcela Lawhorn handed out 25 assists, and Caroline Towle produced five aces.
Linthicum said her group came out flat the next night in the second of back-to-back trips to Winchester. James Wood produced a comfortable 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 win.
Fauquier got back into the win column last Thursday by dispatching Liberty, 25-13, 25-29, 25-15.
“Good win. Closer than I would like, but that comes with the rivalry,” Linthicum said.
Hall led the balanced front line with eight kills to go with her four aces. Hardy also had four aces, with Towle having seven kills. Zewatsky produced a seven-kill, five-block outing. Emma Edwards had six kills, Lawhorn (17) and Stephanie Clark (16) were the assist leaders and Mikayla Gilmore had 17 digs.
“Serve receive was doing OK, but our close cover off the block of our hitters hurt us,” Liberty coach Carrie Marek said. “And that is not a typical thing for us. Definitely hurt us.”
She was pleased with the Eagle service game, as Liberty combined for a perfect 50-for-50 night from the line. Kendall Turner had seven kills and Emalea Novlan had four.
Fauquier also took the freshman match, 25-20, 25-15, and the junior varsity encounter, 25-18, 25-14.
The Falcons added a 25-10, 25-19, 25-7 non-district home win Monday over Brentsville, with the service game being the top story. Kelso amassed 18 points including 16 straight in the third set. Gilmore finished with 11 on a 10-point first set run, and Hall scored nine.
Kettle Run throttles Handley
Kettle Run collected its second district win, 25-15, 25-20, 26-24, against the Handley Judges behind Tessa Falsone’s 10 service points, five aces and seven kills. She also combined with Ashley Wise and Elizabeth Gordon to total seven blocks. Gordon had six kills and Mia Jones posted five aces.
Hayley Balgavy opened the Sept. 19 win versus Brentsville with 10 straight points and finished the 25-12, 25-20, 25-11 victory with 21 total on nine aces and a 26-for-26 night from the stripe. Falsone hit seven kills.
