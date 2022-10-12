Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Kettle Run volleyball got back on its preferred track last week.
After falling to fifth in the Northwestern District standings during a recent slump, the Cougars rebounded with a pair of league wins. Kettle Run now is tied with Sherando for fourth at 4-5, only one-half game behind No. 4 Fauquier (4-4).
The Cougars collected a 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 home win Oct. 4 over Liberty to sweep the season series. The Cougars then earned a key come-from-behind revenge win at Sherando Oct. 6, prevailing 27-29, 25-22, 26-24, 25-21.
‘We learned a lot about ourselves during the mid-season losses. It seems we have made the correct adjustments and will continue to fight for a higher spot in the district,” coach Ron Crooks said of the turnaround.
Sherando had taken a 3-2 decision in the first meeting, and the rematch began ominously for Kettle Run. The Cougars built a 21-14 margin that disappeared when the Warriors embarked on a 10-2 run to lead 24-23 and won, 29-27.
The next three sets also were tight, but the Cougars took all three for the victory.
Kettle Run battled through a spate of second-set service errors to claim a 25-22 win and tie the match. In the third set, Tessa Falsone went on a run resulting in a 12-3 margin and 26-24 set win.
Falsone also was a major factor at the net, recording eight of her team-high 20 kills down the stretch. She also had eight blocks and 12 service points.
Sherando held a 17-12 fourth-set lead before Cougar Hannah Carlson ripped off eight service points en route to a clinching 25-21 decision.
Crooks said a healthier lineup, fewer floor violations and improved consistency were major factors. The Cougars’ service game also stepped up at important junctures, thanks to the work of Tori Chamberlain, Megan May and Carlson.
Haley Balgavy also had 12 points to go with 22 assists. Chamberlain scored 11 points, while Carlson finished with nine kills to Elizabeth Gordon’s eight.
Against Liberty, Balgavy finished with 17 points, including 10 straight to open the fourth set. She also led with 21 assists to 18 by Mia Jones. Chamberlain (14 points) and Jones (nine) were the other top servers, with Falsone (17 kills) and Carlson (15) powering the attack.
Falcons toppled at Handley
Fauquier stubbed its toes last Thursday at Handley. The Judges were winless in district play before a 20-25, 29-27, 25-22, 25-22 upset. The result left Fauquier with a tenuous hold on third place.
Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum later said she was feeling an uncomfortable vibration before the match.
“All of our tough losses have come immediately after a win in a big game,” Linthicum said. “It wasn’t like we played badly, we just couldn’t get anything to go our way,” she continued, also citing the “huge” raucous pro-Handley crowd. “Handley had absolutely nothing to lose, and we played not to lose, not to win. It’s a tough loss for sure, but definitely a learning opportunity moving forward.”
Fauquier was coming off a satisfying 3-1 Senior Night victory over Gainesville two nights earlier.
“They were able to transition the ball where we needed it to be in the moments that mattered the most,” the coach lauded. “The seniors stepped it up.”
Caroline Towle notched 19 kills, five aces and 16 digs. Emma Edwards slammed 17 kills, Therese Heisler posted five kills and three blocks and Mikayla Gilmore finished with 18 digs.
