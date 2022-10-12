volleyball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-17_KR Madison Wheatley (9), Tessa Falsone (8), FHS Leah Kelso_20220927.jpg

Kettle Run's Madison Wheatley (9) and Tessa Falsone (8) jump to block a shot from Fauquier's Leah Kelso (15) during a Sept. 27 match in Warrenton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Update

This story was written before the Fauquier Times' Tuesday afternoon print deadline. Kettle Run lost its game at Millbrook Tuesday evening; Fauquier lost at home to James Wood.

Kettle Run volleyball got back on its preferred track last week.

After falling to fifth in the Northwestern District standings during a recent slump, the Cougars rebounded with a pair of league wins. Kettle Run now is tied with Sherando for fourth at 4-5, only one-half game behind No. 4 Fauquier (4-4).

volleyball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-5_KR Megan May, FHS Katie Hardy (3), Emma Zewatasky (7)_20220927.jpg

Fauquier's Katie Hardy (3) and Emma Zewatasky (7) attempt to block a shot from Kettle Run's Megan May during a Sept. 27 match in Warrenton.

