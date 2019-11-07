TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Tori Johnson, Millbrook
- Coach of the Year: Jaime Terenzi, James Wood
FIRST TEAM
Kristyna Van Sickler, James Wood
Lainie Putt, James Wood
Grace Frigaard, James Wood
Olivia Biggs, James Wood
Hanna Plasters, James Wood
Tori Johnson, Millbrook
Jordan Weir, Millbrook
Skylar Johnson, Millbrook
Jessica Cleveland, Millbrook
Kate Wilvert, Fauquier
SECOND TEAM
Reagan Newhouse, Sherando
Regan Minney, Sherando
Ashley Brown, Sherando
Saige Garver, Sherando
Kate Rudolph, Handley
Emilie Pifer, Handley
Stephanie Robson, Fauquier
Daniella Lawhorn, Fauquier
Cassidy Perino, Kettle Run
