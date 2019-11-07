B_FHS_Volley_61_Kate Wilvert_12_Stephanie_Robson_11.JPG

Fauquier's Kate Wilvert (12) and Stephanie Robson (11) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district first and second teams, respectively.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Tori Johnson, Millbrook
  • Coach of the Year: Jaime Terenzi, James Wood

FIRST TEAM

Kristyna Van Sickler, James Wood

Lainie Putt, James Wood

Grace Frigaard, James Wood

Olivia Biggs, James Wood

Hanna Plasters, James Wood

Tori Johnson, Millbrook

Jordan Weir, Millbrook

Skylar Johnson, Millbrook

Jessica Cleveland, Millbrook

Kate Wilvert, Fauquier

B_FHS_Volley_Daniella_Lawhorn_3.JPG

Fauquire's Daniella Lawhorn made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district second team.

SECOND TEAM

Reagan Newhouse, Sherando

Regan Minney, Sherando

Ashley Brown, Sherando

Saige Garver, Sherando

Kate Rudolph, Handley

Emilie Pifer, Handley

Stephanie Robson, Fauquier

Daniella Lawhorn, Fauquier

Cassidy Perino, Kettle Run

B_KR_Volley_776_Cassidy_Perino_10.JPG

Kettle Run's Cassidy Perino (10) made the Class 4 Northwestern all-district second team.

