Fauquier's Kate Wilvert made the Class 4C all-region first team as a defensive specialist.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: John Senchak, Loudoun County

FIRST TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTERS

Tori Johnson, Millbrook, Sr.

Kristina Van Sickler, James Wood, Jr.

Julia Gleason, Heritage, Sr.

Grace Frigaard, James Wood, Jr.

MIDDLE BLOCKERS

Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, Sr.

SETTERS

Hannah Prendergast, Loudoun County, Sr.

Chandler Vaughn, Loudoun County, Sr.

Hanna Plasters, James Wood, Sr.

LIBERO

Abigail Gates, Heritage, Jr.

DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST

Kate Wilvert, Fauquier, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

OUTSIDE HITTERS

Lainie Putt, James Wood, Jr. (right side)

Faith Nguyen, Loudoun Valley, Jr.

Meghan Dunnigan, Tuscarora, Sr.

MIDDLE BLOCKERS

Jordan Weir, Millbrook, Sr.

Olivia Biggs, James Wood, Sr.

SETTERS

Skylar Johnson, Millbrook, Jr.

Joanna Plowman, Heritage, Sr.

Lauren May, Dominion, Sr.

LIBERO

Jessica Cleveland, Millbrook, Jr.

DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST

Kate Hutton, Loudoun Valley, Jr.

