TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: John Senchak, Loudoun County
FIRST TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTERS
Tori Johnson, Millbrook, Sr.
Kristina Van Sickler, James Wood, Jr.
Julia Gleason, Heritage, Sr.
Grace Frigaard, James Wood, Jr.
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
Olivia Mallow, Loudoun County, Sr.
SETTERS
Hannah Prendergast, Loudoun County, Sr.
Chandler Vaughn, Loudoun County, Sr.
Hanna Plasters, James Wood, Sr.
LIBERO
Abigail Gates, Heritage, Jr.
DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST
Kate Wilvert, Fauquier, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
OUTSIDE HITTERS
Lainie Putt, James Wood, Jr. (right side)
Faith Nguyen, Loudoun Valley, Jr.
Meghan Dunnigan, Tuscarora, Sr.
MIDDLE BLOCKERS
Jordan Weir, Millbrook, Sr.
Olivia Biggs, James Wood, Sr.
SETTERS
Skylar Johnson, Millbrook, Jr.
Joanna Plowman, Heritage, Sr.
Lauren May, Dominion, Sr.
LIBERO
Jessica Cleveland, Millbrook, Jr.
DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST
Kate Hutton, Loudoun Valley, Jr.
