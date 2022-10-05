volleyball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-11_FHS Emma Edwards_20220927.jpg

Kettle Run's Elizabeth Gordon (4) and Ashley Wise (11) attempt to block a shot from Fauquier's Emma Edwards during a Sept. 27 match in Warrenton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Few can predict the ebb and flow of an intra-county matchup.

Will one team handle the varied challenges and shine brightly, or will the other squad weather early problems and rally to pull out a win?

volleyball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-16_KR Elizabeth Gordon (4)_20220927.jpg

Kettle Run's Elizabeth Gordon (4) celebrates with teammates after winning a point against Fauquier Sept. 27.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.