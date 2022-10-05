Few can predict the ebb and flow of an intra-county matchup.
Will one team handle the varied challenges and shine brightly, or will the other squad weather early problems and rally to pull out a win?
Heading into the Sept. 27 Kettle Run af Fauquier volleyball match, both head coaches had preached a solid start could be crucial.
“Rivalry matches are always hit or miss,” Fauquier coach Jen Linthicum said. “This time it felt different. There was a sense of calm but also a cohesiveness that just settled in.”
Linthicum’s nerves were soothed once play began as Fauquier opened aggressively and later held off multiple second-set challenges in the 25-13, 25-23, 25-18 Northwestern District victory.
Kettle Run coach Rod Crooks noted some factors that played in his Cougars’ inability to win a set.
“Coming off multiple players being sick, being in the rivals’ home gym and the high emotions on the court, our girls struggled to keep pace with the FHS volleyball team,” Crooks observed.
Fauquier opened the Northwestern District victory by scoring three points from Marcela Lawhorn on the set’s first service. The score stood at 4-1 after the two teams exchanged rally points. The Cougars never drew closer than three points for the remainder of the set.
The count was 13-7 when Falcon Leah Kelso delivered a three-point service. Fauquier scored 12 of the last 18 points to pull away.
The second set was quite different with 12 ties in the nail biter. The Cougars had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the second set, but untimely errors squelched potential surges.
Kettle Run led 12-10 on service points by Tori Chamberlin and Haley Balgavy. Fauquier countered with Lawhorn’s three scoring serves for a 13-13 draw. The contest was tied at 14, 15, 16 and 19.
Falcon middle hitter Audrey Hall delivered a kill to give her team a 20-19 edge and Kettle Run never pulled even again. Falcon Lawhorn posted a pair of service points to raise Fauquier’s lead to 22-19 before Kettle Run forced a side out.
Cougar Hannah Carlson narrowed the gap to 22-21, but her next serve went long as Fauquier won 25-23 after four consecutive rally points.
Fauquier maintained the momentum into the third set, quickly establishing a 7-2 lead and coasting to a 25-18 victory.
Fauquier’s Linthicum saw her girls move to 4-3 in district, tied for third.
“Kettle Run is good at making comebacks when you think they won’t,” Linthicum said of the importance of winning the second set. “We knew if we let them in even a little bit, momentum would shift their way. Usually, if we can get up 2-0, it’s not a difficult task to win. It’s the confidence that keeps us going.”
The loss hurt the Cougars in the standings as they fell to 2-5.
“Learning to move on from these mistakes and not letting them weigh the team down is an intricate part to winning games,” coach Crooks said.
Hall had eight kills for the winners, with Kelso adding seven. Katie Hardy collected 14 digs, and Lawhorn had 26 assists.
Elizabeth Gordon led Kettle Run with five kills to go with five apiece from Megan May, Ashley Wise, Carlson and Tessa Falsone. Falsone and Wise both posted three blocks, while Balgavy handed out 13 assists.
