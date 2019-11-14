B_Highland_Hawks_Logo

VOLLEYBALL

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Lindsey Hardesty, Trinity Christian
  • Coach of the Year: Josh Park, Trinity Christian

FIRST TEAM

Paige Bachman, Fredericksburg Christian

Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian

Rylee Mayer, Highland

Paige Meins, Trinity Christian

Mia Norton, Trinity Christian

Sophia Petricoin, Wakefield

Emma Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian

Lyndi Thornhill, Highland

Sydney Whittaker, Fredericksburg Christian

SECOND TEAM

Katie Albin, Seton

Abagail Christensen, Wakefield

Ashlynn Earnhardt, Highland

Emily Freel, Fredericksburg Christian

Mickhaila Murray, Trinity Christian

Julianna Terreri, Seton

Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian

Olivia Wilson, Trinity Christian

GIRLS TENNIS

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Kiki Wegdam, Highland
  • Co-coach of the Year: Paola Riccetti, Highland
  • Co-coach of the Year: Hayley Brick, Foxcroft

FIRST TEAM

Sara Azimipour, Fredericksburg Academy

Gigi Genovese, Foxcroft

Paris Wegdam, Highland

Mary Pennefather, Seton

Victoria Davis, Fredericksburg Academy

Carleigh Leavitt, Foxcroft

Lauren Medica, Highland

Ava Messer, Trinity Christian

Meghan Eilenfield, Fredericksburg Academy

SECOND TEAM

Brianna Handford, Wakefield

Maddy Wasinger, Foxcroft

Priscilla Gravett, Wakefield

Leah Nguyen, Foxcroft

Ann Young, Trinity Christian

Alexa Graham, Highland

