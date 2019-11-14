VOLLEYBALL
TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Lindsey Hardesty, Trinity Christian
- Coach of the Year: Josh Park, Trinity Christian
FIRST TEAM
Paige Bachman, Fredericksburg Christian
Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian
Rylee Mayer, Highland
Paige Meins, Trinity Christian
Mia Norton, Trinity Christian
Sophia Petricoin, Wakefield
Emma Shaeffer, Fredericksburg Christian
Lyndi Thornhill, Highland
Sydney Whittaker, Fredericksburg Christian
SECOND TEAM
Katie Albin, Seton
Abagail Christensen, Wakefield
Ashlynn Earnhardt, Highland
Emily Freel, Fredericksburg Christian
Mickhaila Murray, Trinity Christian
Julianna Terreri, Seton
Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian
Olivia Wilson, Trinity Christian
GIRLS TENNIS
TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Kiki Wegdam, Highland
- Co-coach of the Year: Paola Riccetti, Highland
- Co-coach of the Year: Hayley Brick, Foxcroft
FIRST TEAM
Sara Azimipour, Fredericksburg Academy
Gigi Genovese, Foxcroft
Paris Wegdam, Highland
Mary Pennefather, Seton
Victoria Davis, Fredericksburg Academy
Carleigh Leavitt, Foxcroft
Lauren Medica, Highland
Ava Messer, Trinity Christian
Meghan Eilenfield, Fredericksburg Academy
SECOND TEAM
Brianna Handford, Wakefield
Maddy Wasinger, Foxcroft
Priscilla Gravett, Wakefield
Leah Nguyen, Foxcroft
Ann Young, Trinity Christian
Alexa Graham, Highland
