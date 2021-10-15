You have permission to edit this article.
Virginia trainer Neil Morris makes a move for the year-end title race

Storm Team powers to Sporting Library victory in Glenwood Park headliner

All three National Steeplechase Association title races tightened over the weekend, with year-end honors for champion owner, trainer and rider on the line after a power-packed program at Saturday’s 67th annual Virginia Fall Races.

Middleburg’s Glenwood Park hosted an enormous crowd on hand to watch Storm Team (Graham Watters up) fly to victory in the featured National Sporting Library timber stakes, five lengths better than Tomgarrow (Tom Garner up.) Thirteen-time leading trainer Jack Fisher trains the winner.

It locks Watters and Garner in a tie for the jockey crown – 15 wins each, with four weeks to go in the season.

Bodes Well

Horse-to-horse contact between steeplethon winner New Member (Graham Watters, right) and runner-up Bodes Well (Tom Garner) drew a claim of foul, but a panel of stewards let the result stand when they determined that the racing close quarters in the homestretch did not change the result of the race.

“Tom and I are great friends who travel to the races together most days – including Saturday,” Watters said. “Today put us back level in the jocks’ championship.”

Garner drew ahead by one win with maiden hurdle victory aboard Drewscourt, but Watters pulled even with his cross-country race score aboard New Member.

Garner actually threw the steeplethon result into question with a claim of foul against Watters and winner New Member – for interference entering the stretch, Garner said. But after lengthy review of the tapes and interviews of patrol judges and both riders, the stewards let the result stand, and the friends ended the day in a statistical tie.

“There was a small bit of contact,” Garner explained, adding that the owners of his mount, Bodes Well, believed they saw New Member press into Bodes Well as the pair rounded the final bend, and asked that Garner lodge a complaint.

It was fair and reasonable to question the result, Garner admitted, but he knew any contact was incidental and didn’t change the result.

Tom Garner

Friends and competitors, jockeys Tom Garner, left, and Graham Watters share a sportsmanlike handshake after a tense few minutes following the finish of the steeplethon. Garner had claimed foul against Watters, but the result stood after stewards’ review. Watters and Garner traveled to Glenwood Park together from their homes near each other in Pennsylvania.

“I had to file a complaint because it was for the best interests of the connections” of his mount, Garner said. ‘But in the end, the bend there is very tight, (and) we both (were on) a true racing line.”

Middleburg’s Neil Morris drew even with leader Leslie Young – 12 wins each – in the trainers’ race with a huge day, saddling three winners – Animal Kingston in the ratings handicap (Richie Condon), Knockholt in the allowance (Gerard Galligan) and Argentic (Parker Hendriks) in the maiden.

Trainer Doug Fout of The Plains – Glenwood clerk of the course – saddled maiden timber winner First Friday (Barry Foley.) Complete results

