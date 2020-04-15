So you’re saying there’s a chance?
The Virginia High School League has left the door open for sports activity after the conclusion of the current academic year in July. A decision to play some spring sports in the summer will be made in May.
Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye isn't sure how a July season would play out, noting there are many hurdles.
"It's not safe if kids haven't been doing anything for two months. They'd need five to 10 days of practice and the governor has shut everything down down to at least June 10," said Frye.
"It might look more like a park and recs league. I think they're buying some time before they nix everything."
But Frye also said the games could have some psychological benefit, as competition returns after a period of hardship.
"We could play maybe five games between us, Fauquier and Liberty. It would be real nice," Frye said.
The prospect has some athletes and coaches cautiously optimistic.
“We had a good group of guys coming back. I believe this was going to be our year,”” said Liberty senior baseball player Jon Kuhler.
Even if sports do not happen, Fauquier High baseball coach Matt O'Saben is planning a game between his varsity and an FHS alumni team.
For sports to occur in July, which is considered a dead period, the VHSL Executive Committee would need to take action and provide a one-time waiver to allow teams to practice and play. Any athlete signing a professional contract will not be eligible. Baseball has its draft and signing in the second week of June.
Another concern is insurance, with parents required to provide proof that their student athlete is insured through either the school, athletic participation through the school or by a family policy.
The VHSL said that students entering college and taking summer classes that are not part of any dual enrollment situation are no longer in high school which would violate both its rules, making them ineligible.
New physicals will also be required since June 30 is the expiration date. There will be no state champions recognized for spring sports.
"Any options for the spring sports season will require that COVID-19 is no longer a threat and poses no health risks to our student-athletes or the public,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “This is extremely serious and a lot has to happen before May for us to extend the season. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be made in the best interest of our student-athletes and public safety.”
