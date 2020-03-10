Due to the coronavirus COVID-19, Virginia High School League officials recommended the elimination of pregame and postgame handshakes this week during the boys and girls state basketball tournaments.
They hope that will limit skin-to-skin contact for players, coaches and referees, they said in a press release Tuesday.
So the tournaments will still continue as scheduled with semifinal games at high schools across the state Tuesday and the finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“VHSL is staying abreast of the latest information and will continue to monitor the situation,” the league said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.