The Virginia High School League named boys and girls basketball co-champions in five of its six classes Thursday after canceling the remaining state tournament finals due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
VHSL officials made the decision after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency with 17 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. The move also came after the NCAA canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the NBA suspended its season.
“We felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight,” VHSL executive director John Haun said. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health.”
So South County and Centreville finished as Class 6 boys co-champions with James Madison and Thomas Edison as the girls co-champions. In Class 5, Green Run and Norview are boys co-champions with Prince Anne and Highland Springs as girls co-champions, while in Class 4 King’s Fork and Woodrow Wilson are boys co-champions with Hampton and Monacan as girls co-champions.
In Class 3, Lakeland and Cave Spring are boys co-champions with Spotswood and Lord Botetourt as girls co-champions, while in Class 1 Auburn and Mathews are the boys co-champions with Honaker and Surry County as the girls co-champions.
Earlier on Thursday, John Marshall won the Class 2 boys championship with Gate City a the girls champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.