Upperville Horse Show winner strategy: ‘Jump clear, jump fast’

International rider Jordan Coyle knows that Hanoverian show jumper Ariso is fast. Coyle also recognizes that the muscular gray is a jumping machine, a little quirky, and sometimes it feels like he’s sitting on a rocket rather than a horse.
But in Sunday’s headline $213,300 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI**** that capped off the 168th Upperville Colt and Horse Show, Ariso pulled it together for a flawless performance to take the prestigious victory. Ariso turned in two perfect rounds to best a power-packed field of 32 that included Olympic champions, World Cup winners and Pan American Games medalists.
Upperville’s own Alison Firestone Robitaille finished second with Lima 47, while Samuel Parot of Chile and Dubai were third.
The main jumping arena at Salem Farm just east of town was circled with enthusiastic fans for the classic, co-sponsored by Ethel M. Chocolates and Lugano Diamonds. Show management opened the gates to spectators for free at the week-long event, a little reward for their patience and support through the cancellation of the 2020 show due to Covid.
Just three jumped clear in the first round to return for the timed jump-off, fewer than course designer Marina Azevedo hoped for, but the elite trio provided more than enough excitement over the shortened second course.
Parot returned first in the jump-off with his Holsteiner gelding Dubai, clear in 42.78 to set the standard.
Coyle said he had a simple strategy entering the ring after Parot. “Jump clear, jump fast,” he deadpanned. “(Ariso is) a big horse, a very fast horse, but the best thing about him, he’s very careful” not to hit the light, painted rails with his hooves or knees. Coyle asked Ariso to flatten out and really gallop to the last fence, leaving a stride out and shaving a full 3 seconds off Parot’s time.
The crowd roared when Upperville native Robitaille entered the ring with Lima 47, last to go and with a chance to win her first hometown classic.
Robitaille acknowledged she was pretty eager to win.
“It was his first (four-star level) class, so I was a little more conservative on the final line,” she said of the Oldenburg stallion. Lima was faster through the first half of the course, but Robitaille held for the extra stride on the final line, breaking the beams in 41.17 and leaving Coyle to win.
Ariso earned $77,000 for owner Stella Manship’s Elan Farm in North Salem, New York.
Robitaille was second, Parot third.
Azevedo was pleased with the testing track, part technical related distances, part optional striding according to the riders’ exact track from fence to fence.
“I worked hard to have a great result,” said the native of Brazil and her nation’s first international course designer. “I was hoping that we would have five or six clear rounds, but we only had three.
“More (jump-off riders) would be more exciting to watch, but this was a great class.”
Three horses turned in double-clear rounds; nine had four faults – a single dropped rail – in the first round.
Ariso previously won the prestigious HITS Million in Ocala, Florida in March. He was double-clear and fastest to win Thursday’s Welcome Stakes, making the Upperville classic the duo’s third international win in three months.
The winners
Coyle, 28, is a native of Derry in Northern Ireland. He’s from a family of equestrians – younger brother Daniel also shows at the international level. Coyle began his career with Smyth Sport Horses in County Tyrone, moving to the U.S. in 2017.
He’s based at Elan Farm north of New York City and with more than 30 FEI-rated show jumping events, he’s ranked in the world’s top 75 riders.
Ariso’s sire, Casall, represented Sweden in the 2012 London Olympics. Ariso is a pure Holsteiner, double-registered as a Swedish Warmblood. He started his show career at age 7 in his native Sweden with rider Henrik Trapper in 2018.
Ariso shifted to the U.S. with Irish professional David O’Brien for the 2019 season, showing at the five-star level at Tryon before purchased by Elan Farm and moving to Coyle’s barn for the 2020 season.
“This horse has been a bit of a puzzle, a work in progress,” Coyle said of the still-evolving partnership. The riders before him had Ariso outfitted in an array of strong bits, but to little result. “The (athletic talent) was always unbelievable, but after five jumps you had no steering, no control. It was like riding a rocket.”
Coyle worked closely with World Champion show jumper Dermott Lennon, and, together, they determined the critical key to Ariso. “I don’t train him, that’s how I train him,” Coyle explained his unorthodox plan with the sensitive stallion. “I don’t ride him much at all (between shows.) Just hack him out around the countryside, and do a couple training gallops a week (to maintain fitness)” but no drills, no flatwork figures, not much jumping for practice.
Coyle also switched Ariso to a hackamore-combo bit, a soft snaffle in the horse’s mouth plus a long-shanked leverage noseband for added control through a completely different pressure point. “The last six months, he’s turned the corner,” Coyle said. “When I got him, he was very difficult to ride and he is getting easier. I am very excited to see what the rest of the summer holds.”
Best of the rest
The 168th Upperville show – the nation’s oldest, received rave reviews from exhibitors and spectators, though show management admitted the enormous event was an exercise in patience after 24 months away from competition.
“It was the biggest one ever,” said manager Tommy Lee Jones. “We put in 77 more stalls than ever before, and I think they’re saying there were 2,500 horses here.
“Devon (another AA-rated hunter-jumper competition, in Pennsylvania) was canceled, and Spruce Meadows (an AA show in Calgary, Canada) was canceled. That concentrates everybody to come here.
“But everybody is in a really good mood to be here at all.”
Middleburg-based Evan Coluccio and Balmoral’s Pritchard Hill captured the overall grand hunter championship with the greatest number of points in rated divisions. Scott Stewart was named leading hunter rider.
In the competitive hunter breeding division, best young horse honors went to Susan Tice Grossmann’s Renaldi, a 2-year-old Oldenburg colt handled by Drew Taylor for his Keswick-based owner-breeder.
Virginia Horse Shows Association champion yearling last year, Renaldi beat out 3-year-old colt class winner Alls Well for the title.
Mimi Gochman was overall junior hunter champion, times two, tying for the grand championship with her small junior champion Commentary and large junior division champ Catch Me.
In the two-round $25,000 international hunter derby, Michael Britt-Leon and Private I beat 27 other entries over the testing course. “What I find at this horse show is that it’s full of the greatest of greats,” Britt-Leon, based in Alpharetta, Georgia, said of the Upperville aura. “It was a great course with great riders and great horses. That’s what makes it so fun – we all put the pressure on each other.”
Complete results are available at horseshowsonline.com. A full Upperville show history, archival photos and more, are at upperville.com.
