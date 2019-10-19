Liberty’s homecoming theme this week was the “Roaring Twenties.”
So it was fitting that the Eagles stayed on-brand with a prosperous offensive performance Friday en route to a 50-21 victory over James Wood’s football team.
Quarterback Dylan Bailey benefited most by throwing for four touchdowns and running for one at home in Bealeton to keep Liberty undefeated at 7-0 under first-year coach Travis Buzzo, whose team built a 24-0 lead over the Colonels (5-2).
“They gave us a five-man box and they are not a heavy-blitz team, so we just took advantage of it,” Buzzo said. “We kept it simple early on and that is how we were able to get up.”
Just a week removed from their biggest win of the season over Sherando, the Eagles duplicated the good components from that road win without replicating the bad aspects. The Eagles started slow against the Warriors, but against James Wood they scored three unanswered touchdowns during the opening 15 minutes behind an offensive line that has become more dominant as the season progresses.
“We have been wanting to start out fast but haven’t really been able to do so,” Bailey said. “It felt really good. It was our homecoming so we were all hyped up. We just came out and had fun.”
Just over two minutes into the game Bailey hit his favorite target, Tre’Von White, for a 40-yard touchdown to cap off a six-play, 75-yard opening drive. Justin Lawson rushed in for the two-point conversion to give Liberty an 8-0 lead.
“I was supposed to just have a short slant, but I saw the pocket collapse so I turned and ran,” White said. “Dylan and I have that connection now where he knows where I’m going.”
Moments later, senior running back Markkel Newman rushed in from 5 yards out and Bailey hit White on a two-point conversion to give Liberty a 16-0 lead.
Shortly into the second quarter Bailey rushed in for a touchdown and running back Mason Gay added the two-point conversion for a 24-point lead.
Gay finished with 112 yards on just eight carries with several big runs called back on penalties.
The Liberty defense, meanwhile, did not allow James Wood to convert a first down until only 8:09 remained in the second quarter.
“Defensively we have always played really fast and hustled to the ball,” Buzzo said. “That was a strong point last year too.”
The Colonels eventually scored when quarterback Carson Hoberg hit Jaden Ashby for a 14-yard touchdown, but the Eagles responded with 2:50 left in the half when Bailey threw a laser to tight end Jordan Hicks for a 15-yard score.
Wyatt Hicks finished with five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown from his wide receiver position, but he also contributed as a punter.
After he launched a good kick nearing the end of the first half, the speedy Ashby took it and broke into the open field for what looked to be a touchdown for James Wood. However, Hicks zeroed in and made the tackle in the open field as the last man back.
James Wood then missed a 36-yard field goal attempt to keep Liberty ahead 30-7 at halftime.
Less than 30 seconds in the second half, Hoberg hit Ashby for a 25-yard touchdown for James Wood, but Liberty responded when Bailey lofted a pass to the corner of the end zone on a fourth-and-long. After a juggle and several tips White managed to reel in the trustworthy throw while lying on the ground.
“I caught it, but my hands were numb so it popped out and up into the air,” White said.
“I actually got in trouble for that throw,” Bailey said with a laugh. “I had two wide open people on the right side but I ended up throwing a fade to him.
“Tre’Von is a great wide receiver and he runs all his routes correctly,” Bailey said. “If I need to throw it up I know he is there."
White finished with 102 yards on six catches with two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Bailey, meanwhile, spread the ball around to five different targets for 236 passing yards.
“All my receivers are great athletes,” Bailey said. “I felt really comfortable tonight. I had time in the pocket to step back and throw. It was really nice.”
White also added a third-quarter interception to his resume.
“They were beating me on slants and stuff early until I lined up inside,” White said.
Then Liberty was able to ensure the victory after defensive lineman Jordan Woodson recorded his second sack of the game and forced a fumble that the Eagles recovered. Freddie Harris also had two sacks.
