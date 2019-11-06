Skyler Hadler scored the game’s lone goal Tuesday with 9 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the second half to give the Liberty Eagles a rare state berth in field hockey.
The top-seeded Eagles beat No. 4 Broad Run 1-0 in the semifinals of the Class 4 Region D tournament at home in Bealeton to advance to the final Thursday at home against No. 2 Heritage, which defeated No. 3 Kettle Run in the semifinals.
Hadler scored the winning goal off of a penalty-corner play that kept the Eagles undefeated at 18-0. They have outscored opponents 68-8 this season en route to the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament championships.
So, on Nov. 12, Liberty will play in the state quarterfinals against either Eastern View or Chancellor, both from Region 4C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.