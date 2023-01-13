The county’s three indoor track teams all hit the road Saturday for their first competitions of 2023.
Fauquier and Kettle Run traveled the Interstate-81 corridor to Lexington to compete in the East Coast Elite meet at Virginia Military Institute. Liberty went south to Liberty University for the third time for the Liberty Premier Invitational.
The Fauquier Falcons recorded the highest level of success. Fauquier male and female athletes placed eighth or higher in 13 events. The boys and girls teams each returned with a gold medal. Liberty also collected high level hardware, as Ryan Wilson-McCoy leaped 43 feet, 2.5 inches for triple jump silver medal at Liberty University.
The boy winners were the 1,600-meter relay foursome of Jack Carter, Andrew Wilvert, David Mayfield and Wyatt Shaw after they combined to finish in three minutes, 34.74 seconds.
Mayfield, Wilvert and Shaw also combined with Mason Hamilton for the 800-meter relay bronze medal in 1:33.75. Peter Paccassi also scored in two events. He took fourth in the 1,600 in 4:30.59. Earlier, the Falcon senior grabbed fifth in the 3,200 in 9:44.66.
Pole vaulter Dylan Dammer cleared 11-5.75 for fifth. The boys scoring concluded with a pair of eighth-place efforts. Colin Ashby, Sam Paccassi, Joe Frisk and Andre Mossman combined in the 3,200 relay in 8:39.7. Shaw was eighth in the long jump 19-11.25.
Fauquier’s girls distance ace Cassidy Scott accounted for her team’s gold medal. The junior won the 1,600 in 5:09.15. She also claimed third in the 3,200 in 11:25.08.
Evie Goetz earned the team’s other bronze medal with a leap of 17-4.5 in the long jump. Fauquier had a pair of scorers in the girls shot put. Stephanie Clark’s effort of 33-0.75 left her in fifth, and Madison Bailiff was seventh at 31-10.5. Senior Kiki Wine was eight in the 1,000 in 3:14.48.
For Kettle Run, pole vaulter Ashley Nickerson paced the Cougars with a fifth-place clearance of 10-6. Owen Mullins was the top Kettle Run boy with his ninth place in the 1,000 in 2:42.7.
Liberty’s girls 800 relay quartet of Amara Collins, Maya Turner, Janet Adu Gayamfi and Isabelle Cavins earned an automatic regional berth with a time of 1:51.2.
