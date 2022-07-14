Mention Meredith Wayland to one of her Fauquier High School coaches and one word immediately comes to their lip: leadership.
Wayland’s ability to form positive interpersonal relationships, coupled with her athletic feats in softball and volleyball led to her selection as the Fauquier Times 2022 Fauquier High Girls Athlete of the Year.
The talented 2022 Falcon graduate, who will play softball at NCAA Division 1 Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C., prides herself on her communication with teammates and coaches.
“One of my biggest priorities in sports is to be a good teammate. To be there for other people because I know how I feel when I’m struggling. Just having even a little bit of support can go a long way,” she said of a simple pat on the back or two or three encouraging words.
“I’m competitive but I like to keep it loose. I always go for the comedic relief route when things are tough,” she said.
Her attitude left a marked impression on all three of the head coaches she had at the high school.
“She’s a natural born leader in any sport she plays. Meredith doesn’t shy away from doing things that are needed — easy or hard,” said former FHS volleyball coach Diana Story, who coached Wayland as a junior before moving into administration.
“She’a a problem solver through and through,” volleyball coach Jen Linthicum affirmed. “The person she is inside and outside her sport is what carries her.”
“One of the things I have been working on is creating my own self identity outside of sports,” Wayland said of her growth. “Realizing I am more than just a softball or volleyball player.”
Softball is her No. 1
Wayland began playing baseball T-ball at the age of 5 because softball was not available. She has now played softball for 13 years and counting. “It’s a game of failure. I strive for perfection liter- ally, and that challenge pushed me to keep going, getting better by testing myself as a person and a player through softball,” she said.
Wayland was one of three freshmen to make the varsity squad in 2019. She progressed from substitute status to a starting outfield slot and a second-team all-Northwestern District position by the season’s conclusion, a point of pride.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled all spring sports across Virginia. Softball returned in 2021 although the Virginia High School League permit- ted only 60 percent of the usual number of games. Fauquier won the 2021 district regular-season and tournament trophies and registered a school-record 16 consecutive victories to open its season before falling, 1-0, to eventual state Class 4 runner-up Tuscarora in the Region 4C championship game.
Fauquier would have advanced to the state tournament in normal years, but the VHSL ruled only one team could advance due to pandemic restrictions. Earlier, the district athletic directors had vot- ed not to select all-district teams for any sport.
The 2022 campaign erased many of those disappointments as Wayland earned first-team all-district and all-region honors as a center fielder.
“That was something I always wanted to achieve,” Wayland said. “I put so much pressure on myself, so when I heard my coaches announced that, I had this sigh of relief because it’s not only my coaches’ recognition of my ability as a player, it’s other coaches recognizing me.”
Wayland was first on the team with three home runs, including two grand slams. She also led with 29 runs driven in, 12 stolen bases and tied for the team leadership with two triples.
She hit .406 for the season with 28 hits, 18 runs and added four doubles and had 48 total bases.
“She has a drive for herself, which in turn will drive others around her,” Fauquier softball coach Erika Lamper said. “She never wants to settle for the status quo.”
A return to volleyball
Wayland played junior varsity volleyball as a freshman. As her sophomore year approached, she faced a course load of Advanced Placement courses. Also on her slate was a fall season of travel softball during a key time in the college re- cruiting calendar, so she did not play.
That load plus the need to make a volleyball commitment led the Falcon to hit the pause button. “I knew what coach Story expected as far as commitment during the season, and I knew that I wouldn’t have been able to give her what she expected,” Wayland admits. “I felt it was best for me to take a step back for a season out of respect for coach Story, focus on my classes and softball recruiting process.”
Wayland had played volleyball since she was 8 and missed the sport, but it was not until the spring of 2022 when she decided to return. “I was able to give coach Story the commitment she wanted,” she said.
“I love the fast pace. It keeps your head in [the game],” Wayland said, also noting the camaraderie with teammates and coaches. “That’s what made it so easy to come back after taking that year off.”
“She knew she had work to do to catch up with the other girls. To be honest, she’s an athlete,” Story said emphatically. “Her athleticism outweighed any skills. You can teach skills, teach volleyball. You can’t teach athleticism.”
Wayland now cites her junior volleyball campaign as a high school highlight. The Falcons went unbeaten in district play en route to regular-season and tournament crowns before falling in the Region 4C semifinals.
Volleyball role changes
The Falcon volleyball landscape changed abruptly last August when Story resigned and Linthicum agreed to be head coach after one year as an assistant.
In-season adjustments included a positional switch for Wayland, whose forte had been playing on the front line ever since middle school. She began the season as a right side hitter before settling into the lineup as a defensive specialist.
“Even if it was something she had never played before, Meredith would say ‘Yes, coach, you can count on me’ with no questions asked,” Linthicum said.
Wayland won the team’s coach’s award. “I will miss her greatly. She will always be part of Falcon volley- ball and be welcomed home,” Linthicum said.
Sports management and coaching
Wayland will study sports management at Gardner-Webb and hopes to add a master’s degree in the field then study business law.
Her long-term goal is to become a sports agent representing professional athletes and college players navigating the recently approved Name, Image, Likeness landscape.
Given her love of softball, she hopes to one day coach.
“It never gets dull,” said Wayland. “Knowing more about softball and having a high softball IQ steps up your game more than someone who has just raw athletic ability.”
“She pushed me to be a better coach,” said Linthicum, who fore- casts Wayland will be a highly successful coach. “She has that innate ability to be empathetic to others and feel their needs without saying anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.