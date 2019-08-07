Haley Van Voorhis is still in love with football.
Arguably Fauquier County’s most dedicated and skilled female football player, Van Voorhis as two more years of varsity play in front of her. She played junior varsity as Kettle Run wide receiver/defensive back in 2017 as a freshman before transferring to Christchurch, a boarding school, for her sophomore year. She shined there in basketball and also played lacrosse and football.
Van Voorhis is in line for more varsity playing time in football this fall for the VISAA Division II program. She attended the U.S. National Team High School Football Training Camp in Canton, Ohio, in June, and is as motivated as ever to make her mark.
“She is not a girl on my football team. She is a football player at Christchurch School,” coach Ed Homer said in an email. “She lifts hard, she runs hard and she has grit.”
She now stands 5-foot-6, 155 pounds, her mother, Heidi, said, which still puts Van Voorhis on the lighter side for a varsity player. But she showed her toughness in a preseason game last year, catching a swing pass for a first down.
“She took a very physical shot from their strong safety,” Homer said. “Since it was her first catch for us, the team went crazy. I might have been the loudest. She was stoic. Later, I got it. She was not interested in that. That was just the first step and she had already taken it.”
Although she did not play much in 2018, Van Voorhis returned a punt in the season finale, and again took a hit.
“She was drilled by a JMU commit,” Homer said. “I ran onto the field. She was already up and headed to the sideline. That was it. She showed me once and for all she is a football player.”
Homer said he challenged Van Voorhis to work harder, and she has.
“I see her being a regular offensive contributor in the coming year,” he said. “It is still a new experience for us and we are thrilled to have her. Like every other player, Haley will earn her place on the field. She is driven. She will succeed.”
A star basketball player, Van Voorhis was team MVP at Christchurch last season and recently attended basketball camps at Mary Washington and North Carolina, where she earned her camp team's "Best Defense" award. She is scheduled to attend a JMU basketball camp in early August.
“Haley misses her Kettle Run football team and Coach (Charlie) Porterfield,” Heidi Van Voorhis said, “but Christchurch School is the best fit for academics and her learning style.”
