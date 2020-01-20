Carson Pell hit two 3-pointers right before halftime, Jordan Tapscott sank two more in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and his cousin Drew Tapscott took care of the rest to help the Kettle Run Cougars beat Liberty 57-52 Friday and avenge a loss to the Eagles earlier this boys basketball season.
In December, Liberty beat the Cougars 59-51 with Drew Tapscott spending most of the matchup frustrated by extra defenders. During the rematch, Kettle Run made adjustments to counter the defense of Eagles coach Pat Frazer.
“The second time playing a team you have that film and you see what they are trying to do,” first-year Kettle Run coach Christian Yancey said. “Frazer ran another defender at Drew and that really stumped me. I know my basketball but I’m still learning.
“I told him this time that he wasn’t going to get me with the run and trap,” Yancey said with a laugh. “It is playful fun with Coach Frazer.”
Tapscott finished with a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter with a dazzling three-point play with 50 seconds left to give Kettle Run the lead for good.
“We had a great game,” Tapscott said. “We got everybody else get involved first and then I found my shot."
So the Cougars improved their record to 6-8 and Liberty fell to 8-6. The Eagles are also 4-4 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with Kettle Run at 2-6.
“We have hung with everybody in the district so I feel like we can play with anybody,” Tapscott, a senior, said.
His fourth-quarter heroics came after freshman Jordan Tapscott’s shooting helped keep the Cougars neck and neck with the Eagles down the stretch.
“Our team was in a tough situation so I needed to stroke it,” the younger Tapscott said.
He finished with nine points.
“Jordan is very athletic and he is an open and fresh mind,” Yancey said. “He is so young that when you tell him what to do he is going to do it with no questions asked.
“This kid was playing against 13-year-olds last year and now he is playing against 17-year-olds,” Yancey said, “but he has all the confidence in himself.”
After going into the half trailing, the Eagles used a 12-2 run to outscore Kettle Run 18-10 in the third quarter with seven points from Derrick Brooks, who finished the game with 16.
Similarly, Brooks was the second-half catalyst that sparked the Eagles’ win in December. But, on Friday, Tapscott had a response.
“The difference was that Drew was able to break it and go to the hole,” Frazer said. “It killed us. Our position needs to be better.”
The first half featured a seesaw battle with 11 lead changes and four ties before Pell nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give Kettle Run a 26-22 halftime cushion.
“When people make [two] 3s like that it feels like they made a six,” Frazer said. “When they hit those we have to get the ball out and run. Their fans did a good job as well. It was a great win for them.”
Yancey also appreciated Pell’s effort.
“Carson has one of the toughest jobs in basketball to come off the bench cold as a 3-pointer specialist,” Yancey said. “I believe in these bench guys. I tell them that if they go out and hit the first one then they just extended their playing time.”
Tre’Von White finished with 11 points and Hunter Humphries had 10 points to keep the Eagles’ chances alive before eventually giving way to the Tapscotts.
“This is high school basketball so you are going to get punched in the mouth, but it is all about how you respond,” Yergey said. We took a beating but we got back up. … When we hit rock bottom the only place we can go is up.”
