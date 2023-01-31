swim-11_g 100butterfly_Kettle Run-Emma Cigna_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Emma Cigna competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly during a Jan. 20 meet in Warrenton.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
swim-3_g 200IM_Kettle Run-Paisley Quinn_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Paisley Quinn competes in the 200-yard individual medley event during a Jan. 20 meet in Warrenton.
swim-15_b 500free_Andrew Brown_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Andrew Brown competes in the boys 500-yard freestyle event during a Jan. 20 meet in Warrenton.
swim-14_b 500free_Kettle Run-Andrew Brown, Liberty-Harrison Reber_20230120.jpg

Kettle Run's Andrew Brown (foreground) and Liberty's Harrison Reber compete in the boys 500-yard freestyle event during a Jan. 20 meet in Warrenton.
swim-12_b 100free_Fauquier-Graham Savage_20230120.jpg

Fauquier's Graham Savage competes in the boys 100-yard freestyle event during a Jan. 20 meet in Warrenton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.