It was a record-breaking evening for the Kettle Run swim teams at last Friday’s Northwestern District championship meet at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility (WARF).
Of the 22 events against Fauquier, Liberty and the four Winchester-based schools, Kettle Run emerged from the water first in 10 of them, the most of the seven schools.
The Cougars’ girls won the title by capturing six events and scoring 164 points, followed by Sherando (130), James Wood (58), Millbrook (54), John Handley (54), Liberty (30), and Fauquier (14) in order.
The Kettle Run boys (130) were second after being out touched by James Wood (146), but finished ahead of Sherando (78), Millbrook (68), Liberty (48), Fauquier (23) and John Handley (11).
“Good team overall effort from this entire year, this entire season. I've been absolutely proud of them all,” Kettle Run coach Alex Ciopyk said.
Kettle Run
On the girls side, Kettle Run swept the three relay events, setting school records and qualifying for states in all three. They won the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:49.85, the 200 freestyle at 1:42.48, and the 400 free at 3:40.37.
“I was impressed with all three of our relay teams. Every single one of them broke a school record today,” Ciopyk said.
Sophomore Caroline Agee won the 200 individual medley in 2:04.58, tied Sherando’s Taylor Smith in the 100 backstroke at 1:05.47, and swam in the 200 medley and freestyle relays. Both times set a new Kettle Run record and will send Agee to states.
Junior Lily Von Herbulis is headed to states as she reached the wall first in the 100-yard freestyle in just 54.31 seconds, while also anchoring all three relays.
Sophomore Meghan Pauley and freshman Emma Cigna will also be swimming at states as Pauley dropped time in both the 200 and 500 free, while Cigna did the same in the 100 butterfly and backstroke. They both swam in the 200 free relay, while Pauley swam in the 400 free relay as well.
On the boys side, the Cougars had plenty more swimmers come out on top.
They finished first in the 200 free relay in 1:31.80 to make states and placed second in the 200 medley and the 400 free relays, qualifying for regionals in those.
The 200 free relay team is comprised of seniors Mark Fallin, Andrew Hendrickson, Aiden Hess, and sophomore Jackson Tishler.
Tishler won two events for the Cougars, and he’s going to states in both. He set a new school record of 1:42.78 in the 200 free and completed the 100 butterfly in 51.48.
Fallin qualified for regionals after winning the 100 free in 50.35 and is headed to states for his time of 22.52 in the 50 free.
Hendrickson will be competing in three events at the state championship after taking second place in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
“They all did a really phenomenal job,” Ciopyk said. “All of them dropped substantial amounts of time, showing some good improvement.”
Liberty
It was a successful meet for many Liberty swimmers as the Eagles were dropping time all throughout the night.
The meet resulted in six individual swimmers and two relay teams punching their ticket to regionals.
“I just put them in what I think they could swim, and they do it,” Eagles’ coach Stacy Laine said. “They are amazing, they will try anything, even if they're scared. And then usually when they try something new, they want to do it again to do better.”
Liberty’s top performers on the girls side were juniors Bryar Laine and Natalie Cady. Laine, having already qualified for regionals in the 200 and 500 free, added the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, while Cady lowered her times in the 100 and 200 free.
On the boys side, the Eagles put in good enough times to reach regionals in the first and last events of the night, the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
The relay teams are led by freshman Chase Laine, who made the region-cut time in the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Laine previously qualified in the 100 backstroke after setting a school record of 57.99, and the 200 free.
Marshall Howard will also be swimming in regionals as the sophomore put in times of 1:03.44 in the 100 backstroke and 1:59.85 in the 200 free.
Senior Jonathan Cannon and junior Reed Dodson also qualified for regionals. While also swimming in both relays, Cannon will compete in the 100 breaststroke and Dodson in the 200 individual medley and 500 free.
“I just think it's the culture of our team that has come to be, that they want to improve,” Laine said. “They just work hard in practice every day.”
Fauquier
Sophomore Nina Woodside was the Falcons’ star of the night as she took home fourth in the 100 backstroke with a region-cut time of 1:02.53. With a time of 2:22.72, she’s also headed to regionals in the 200 individual medley.
“I had serval girls who were unable to even swim at the beginning of the season and through hard work at practice and their own determination outside of practice have become some of my fastest swimmers,” Falcons’ coach Tristan Chavez said.
Graham Savage had the Falcons’ best result on the boys side as the senior took sixth and qualified for regionals in the 100 free at 56.15.
Sophomore Marcus Pollack-Lamirand and junior Andrew Homenik will be competing at regionals as well. Pollack-Lamirand scored sixth place in the 100 breaststroke while Homenik picked up a top-10 finish in the 100 butterfly.
In total, the Falcons had 10 girls and two boys drop time at the district meet.
“I am super proud of all my swimmers,” Chavez said.
