AOY_KRHS-16_20220715.jpg

Jacob Robinson is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
AOY_KRHS-13_20220715.jpg

Jacob Robinson is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
AOY_KRHS-2_20220715.jpg

Colleen Schaner and Jacob Robinson are the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Athletes of the Year.
football_Brentsville vs Kettle Run-5_KRHS Jacob Robinson catch_20210910.jpg

Kettle Run High School wide receive Jacob Robinson makes a long catch during a Sept. 10, 2021 away game at Brentsville.
football_Brentsville vs Kettle Run-6_KRHS Jacob Robinson catch_20210910.jpg

Kettle Run High School wide receive Jacob Robinson celebrates a long catch during a Sept. 10, 2021 away game at Brentsville.
AOY_KRHS-12_20220715.jpg

Jacob Robinson is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-15_KRHS Jacob Robinson_20211210.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Jacob Robinson navigates traffic during a Dec. 10, 2021 home game against Liberty.
AOY_KRHS-15_20220715.jpg

Jacob Robinson is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Boys Athlete of the Year.
football_Kettle Run vs Fauquier-2_KRHS Jacob Robinson_20211008.jpg

Kettle Run High School wide receiver Jacob Robinson runs upfield during an Oct. 8, 2021 home game against Fauquier.
b basketball_Kettle Run vs Liberty-10_KRHS Jacob Robinson_20211210.jpg

Kettle Run High School's Jacob Robinson takes a shot during a Dec. 10, 2021 home game against Liberty.
AOY_KRHS-11_20220715.jpg

Jacob Robinson is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Boys Athlete of the Year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.