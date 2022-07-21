Jacob Robinson never considered football before he enrolled as a Kettle Run freshman. He graduated a full- fledged football player with a spot waiting for him on a Division II college roster.
“Originally, I was really digging soccer. I was pretty good, playing with those travel teams up in Loudoun,” said Robinson, who made a huge leap of faith that led to a stellar four-year career.
The football-basketball star left his mark as 2022 Fauquier Times Kettle Run Boys Athlete of the Year.
Robinson’s first athletic love was soccer, where he was a high-scoring striker who “always had three goals.” When he moved to Fauquier at age 12, it wasn’t the same.
“Picking up a ball was the way,” he said.
He turned to basketball, the sport his dad Jimmy and uncle Dwight played as Fauquier High School students. The younger Robinson started playing at the Warrenton Youth Sports Club.
It was a new experience to play in a team environment, but he adapted quickly to the point guard position.
“Ballhandling in basketball and soccer are kind of the same,” he said. “The footwork ties in together.”
Football wasn’t in Robinson’s plans, as mom Angela didn’t like the idea of her then 110-pound son hitting the gridiron. But Kettle Run head coach Charlie Porterfield had other ideas.
“Coming into high school, I never thought about football. But Coach Porterfield pulled me over to the side my freshman year and said, ‘You need to get in this weight room, this is your calling, I can see it in you,’” Robinson recalled.
Porterfield remembered the moment he got Robinson’s commitment.
“I remember asking Jacob every day his freshman year to come out for the football team. I will never forget the day that I finally got the answer yes,” the coach said. “I knew from that moment that our team got instantly better.”
The decision changed the course of Robinson’s athletic pursuits. He followed Porterfield’s advice the following season and fell in love with the energy of football.
In his first-ever football game, he caught 10 passes.
“I put the pads on, started running routes, haven’t looked back since,” he said.
- By Fred Hodge/Special to the Fauquier Times
Turning things around
The Cougars went 1-9 in Robinson’s first-ever year of organized football. But that one win stands out.
In a 28-14 victory over Culpeper in the season’s penultimate game, Robinson caught a slant pass for an 86-yard score to give Kettle Run a halftime lead.
“That turned some heads in the locker room,” he said.
The Cougars then went 5-1 in 2020 and 9-2 in 2021, going unbeaten in the district both years, thanks to talent and maturity.
“Sophomore year, we just went through the motions. But Coach said, we’re not going to win like this,” Robinson said. “We had to take it upon ourselves and make it change. And we did.”
Robinson and his teammates began working out, running routes, in their own time.
“We didn’t want to lose,” he said.
Stellar senior
He culminated his Kettle Run football career with an all-Region 4C senior season, earning first-team honors as a defensive back and a second-team nod as a wideout.
He was a first-team all-Northwestern District pick for both positions.
Robinson racked up 47 total tackles, two interceptions, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two sacks as a senior, while snagging 54 receptions for 822 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense.
“Jacob was the Swiss army knife of our program,” Porterfield said. “Over his three years in our program, he developed the ability to play all over the field.”
Robinson was exclusively a wide receiver his sophomore year, but gravitated to the defensive side of the ball his last two seasons.
“I feel like that’s my calling, playing safety. Just locking people up, that’s what I like to do. Same way on the basketball court.”
Robinson starred on varsity in both football and basketball for three years apiece. He almost added another letter.
“I never told anyone this, but I was going to try out for soccer [as a senior],” he revealed. “Until I committed for football, then I decided to focus on one thing.”
Playing the mental game
Robinson made some remarkable catches during his superb career, rising above defenders for some high- light reel grabs downfield or in the end zone. He displayed strong hands, athleticism, and concentration.
Asked about his top attributes as an athlete, Robinson talks about the mental aspect, listing qualities like relentlessness and leadership.
“It’s not all about speed. You have to have some mental acuity about yourself.”
Porterfield said Robinson’s standout quality was his attitude.
“Every day he walked out on the field he was ready to compete,” the coach said. “He would do anything that was asked of him, and his energy was infectious amongst his teammates and coaches.”
Also a force in hoops
Robinson’s basketball career at Kettle Run was also successful. He was a starter, mostly at forward, for much of his career, helping the Cougars make regionals two times, including his senior year. He scored 16 points against Culpeper this year.
“His size, his speed, and his aggression were just kind of unmatched. He was one of the most physically imposing young men we had. The kid can jump out of the gym,” said coach Christian Yancey.
“He has the ability to channel that aggression into passion. He’s a very passionate player. That’s one thing I love about J-Rob. He’s a competitor. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
Becoming a Wasp
On Jan. 21, Robinson committed to play defensive back for Emory & Henry College, a Division II program. He also received interest from Christopher Newport, Frostburg State, and others.
“Once I went for the official visit and met coach [Tommy] Buzzo, it was like one of those dudes at the car shops,” Robinson said. “He was really selling the program.”
He’ll begin his collegiate career with at least one familiar face. Kettle Run offensive lineman Zach “Big Country” Thompson will also play for the Wasps. The friends plan to room together.
“Junior year, I started to get to know him and his family. Now we hang out every day, going to the gym, going bowling,” he said.
Robinson also likes the small-school atmosphere, more conducive to focusing on academics and football. “I can lock in on my path, my journey,” he said.
Porterfield and Robinson embraced after the final game of the young man’s senior season.
“He thanked me for talking him into playing,” the coach said. “I’m so appreciative that he trusted me and our program enough to try some- thing new. He leaves Kettle Run in a better place than he arrived.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.