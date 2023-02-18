Fauquier County horse country and summer camp are a match made in heaven, offering young people outdoor athletic activities that encourage learning new skills — and having lots of fun at the same time.
Neither horse nor riding experience is required for most camps, and many area stables offer “beginner weeks” so the focus can stay on the basics and safety rather than advanced techniques. Barns usually try to separate campers according to experience first, age second.
“The best of all is to get a group of kids the same age and the same experience,” said Alice Johnson, district commissioner for the local Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club and owner-operator of Copperfield Farm in Hume. “That’s the perfect way to really advance your riding if you’re a more experienced rider, and it’s the best way to just have fun if you’re a beginner.”
“We offer camps for everyone, from the first time-ever on a horse to expert,” added Picturesque Farm owner and manager Kristy Willwerth. “There are so many places you can start at, from just learning to groom and mount your pony to perfecting a flying change or moving up a level in the jumpers.
“Summer is just the perfect time to spend all day at the barn,” she said.
Another proponent of the horsemanship -- and life -- education offered by summer horse camp is Isabel Martin of Look Up Equestrian in Hume. "I think summer camps are a great opportunity to be fully immersed in horsemanship and intensive daily riding lessons while making lifelong barn friends," Martin said. "After teaching riding camps for 20 years, I enjoy a mix of ages and levels at my day and overnight camps."
Skills learned at a beginner summer camp usually include horse handling safety, grooming, saddling and tack care, mounting and basic controls in the saddle, precision work at the walk and trot, with an introduction to the canter if appropriate. Most camps incorporate mounted games -- from the most basic steering exercises and low-speed races and precision obstacles to the advanced level relay races, bareback riding and jumping without stirrups, or reins, or both.
"I can easily manage having kids at different experience levels at the same camp," explained Journeyman's Beth Rera. "There are sneaky ways to make it 'harder' for the better riders -- take their stirrups away, or maybe just one stirrup, or maybe have them ride with only one hand on the reins. I've gone as far as to blindfold a really good riding kid we had one year, and she had to 'feel' if her circle was precisely 20 meters, or if her halt was square and at the dressage marker, without looking.
"It was interesting, and fun, for her plus fun for the less experienced kids who were shouting directions to her to help her and lots of laughing.
"That's what summer camp is about, mostly. Fun."
Even if a barn doesn’t advertise a summer camp, or offer the exact level for your child, one horse professional recommended, “just ask. You’ll almost always find that barn owners are delighted to share time with horses,” said Journeyman Farm owner Beth Rera. “The summer days are so nice and long, and there’s tons of time and there are tons of ways to teach horsemanship skills and riding.
“Some weeks when we don’t have an official camp planned, that will be the only open dates for a client, or maybe a neighbor.
“That’s when I can get creative. I’ve often arranged something almost like a private ‘working student’ situation, even just a few days, and whether a kid is an expert or a rank beginner.” The only thing they’ll miss out on, she added, are the classic filler activities like art and fishing and just hanging out. “But that’s been something I’m happy to offer if it helps get a kid in the saddle.”
Most barns offer day camp – typically during working hours for parents, but some have an overnight option. “That’s my favorite camp, overnight,” Rera said. “The kids get so much out of literally living on a farm and learning how much of having a horse – or anything, really – is about working hard, sunup to sundown.
“Summer riding camp is about learning horse and horsemanship skills, but just as much it’s about learning responsibility and interpersonal relationships,” she said.
The youngest riders
Yvonne Bright owns and operates Thousand Hills Riding Stable in Delaplane. For years, she’s catered to a very special niche in the summer camp world – very young riders.
“This summer, our camps are for children ages 4 and up,” Bright said. Half-day sessions run 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., yielding plenty of pony practice and some other activities, but not too long for still-developing attention spans.
New students must come for an introductory lesson prior to their week of camp, Bright added.
“This will give parents a chance to meet me and check out our stable. I feel like this gives parents a sense of security knowing who I am ahead of time.” It also lends a sense of familiarity to the young campers, so they feel comfortable being dropped off on day one.
Thousand Hills camp includes a mounted lesson each day, horse management lessons and crafts or games. Like most camps, Bright is usually able to offer early drop-off or later pick-up.
Silver Eagle Stable near Nokesville invites kids ages 5 and up for summer camp this year, June through August. Unless the barn plans an advanced camp – which will be noted on the camp flier, all skill levels are welcome, said owner Tammy Noakes. Silver Eagle instructors are adept at tailoring riding and horse management lessons for a variety of experience levels in the same session.
Day camps run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-day camps run 8 a.m. to noon.
“All participants must wear long pants and a distinct heeled boot or shoe as well as a helmet,” Noakes pointed out, standard for any level equestrian. Riders may bring their own helmet or borrow one. “Camps consist of not only riding but learning about horsemanship, tack and grooming as well as horse-themed games and crafts while enjoying the company of others. Participants will learn a variety of riding styles,” including English and western.
Silver Eagle has an indoor arena, making riding, lessons and games possible even if it rains.
Picturesque owner Willwerth said that though their camp days are structured around daily mounted lessons, participants will also benefit from upper-level clinics and demonstrations, group trail rides, horse-themed arts and crafts, bareback riding and mounted games, scavenger hunts – with and without a horse, swimming and more, including plenty of down time to just play.
“There’s nothing more fun than to spend your summer on horseback,” Willwerth said. “It’s how I grew up.”
