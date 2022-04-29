Iranistan had turned heads four years ago with three-straight hurdle wins to open his steeplechase account. The near-black gelding was doing it again Saturday, repelling a challenge from handicap high-weight Snap Decision at the last fence for an impressive score in the grade 2 Temple Gwathmey hurdle stakes.
It was the 102nd running of the historic Middleburg Spring Races, the $75,000 Gwathmey headlining an eight-race, April 23 program in front of a sell-out crowd at Glenwood Park just north of town.
Apprentice Parker Hendriks was aboard for the 2 1/4-length, wire-to-wire victory. Iranistan was rated 144 on the handicap, 14 pounds less than favorite and high-weight Snap Decision, 158.
Hendriks used the substantial break in the weights to his advantage, keeping Iranistan on the pace throughout the 2 ½ miles. Champion rider Graham Watters, aboard Snap Decision, drew even with Iranistan over the last fence, and it looked like Iranistan might wilt under the pressure.
But Hendriks kept his cool, urging Iranistan away from the fence faster, edging clear before the infamous Glenwood “elbow” bend into the homestretch. Snap Decision was second, two-time Gwathmey winner Moscato, third.
It was the third win on the card for 2021 champion trainer Brion and Hendriks. Hendriks entered the day with a 5-pound apprentice allowance. He finished the day a “journeyman,” having added a 10th career National Steeplechase Association-sanctioned victory to lose the bug, along with an 11th and 12th as well.
Iranistan “wasn’t much” on the flat, Brion said, but he was a standout from the start over fences, she explained. “Jonathan Sheppard absolutely loved him. (The horse is) a real tryer, super honest.”
Brion took over training duties for most of Sheppard’s clients when the Hall of Fame conditioner retired last year, Iranistan’s owner, Ed Swyer’s Hudson River Farms being one of them.
“I’m thrilled to win this race for Mr. Swyer,” Brion said, “but I’m just as thrilled to win it for Jonathan, since he’s the one who made this horse’s career.”
A Kentucky-born son of Einstein, Iranistan was in Sheppard’s barn for four undistinguished starts on the flat at 3 and 4 for breeder Carolyn Vogel’s Crossed Sabres Farm. He found immediate success when switched to jumping. Iranistan won his first start over fences – at the March 2018 Carolina Cup meet, then followed with an allowance score at Glenwood a month later. He added a third in May – the two-mile Frost at Iroquois -- and was placed in two grade 1s at Saratoga that summer.
He was off a full year due to injury, but rebounded with two brilliant handicap wins at Saratoga in summer 2020. Another leg injury kept him off the course September 2020 to September 2021, but again Iranistan returned stronger than ever, winning the handicap stakes at Montpelier last fall, his first with Brion as his trainer.
The Gwathmey was Iranistan’s first 2022 start, and it made an impression on his jockey. “I knew this horse was good,” Hendriks said. “I didn’t know he was this good.”
The Brion-Hendriks team returned for more Virginia victory Sunday, the pair winning two races at the May 24 Loudoun Hunt Point-to-Point at Leesburg’s Morven Park.
Racing this weekend shifts to Charlottesville Saturday, April 30 for the NSA-sanctioned Foxfield Races. The circuit returns to Middleburg’s Glenwood Park Sunday, May 1 for the Middleburg Hunt Point-to-Point. Complete NSA results and entries are at nationalsteeplechase.com; complete point-to-point results; more photos and Sunday entries are at centralentryoffice.com.
