For the first time since at least the 1997-98 season, Fauquier’s girls finished as a state runner-up in indoor track and field season by amassing 55 points Monday and Tuesday during the Class 4 meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg, while Liberty High’s Sam Rodman won an individual championship.
Stephanie Robson and Alyssa Robson combined to claim seven state medals for the Falcons, who beat third-place Hanover (49.5 points) in the team standings but lost to champion Loudoun Valley (64). Kettle Run added a 15th-place finish (18.5), while Liberty's boys took 16th (10) with Fauquier 19th (9.5) and Kettle Run 21st (8).
The Fauquier girls' previous best finish in Coach Quentin Jones' 21-year tenure was fourth in 2017-18 with the Falcons' boys placing second in 2015-16 for their best finish since at least 1997-98.
This week, Rodman earned the Eagles’ lone state medal by winning the 1,000-meter run in 2 minutes, 29.25 seconds, while the Falcons’ Stephanie Robson placed second in the high jump and triple jump with respective marks of 5 feet, 2 inches and 37-7. She also finished third in the long jump (17-5.5), while Alyssa Robson took third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.62 seconds) and long jump (17-5.5).
Plus, she joined Camryn Bland, Cammi Winston and Sydney Trussell to place fourth in the 800 relay (1:47.21) while finishing fifth in the triple jump (36-9).
Elsewhere, Fauquier’s girls 1,600 relay team of Ryan McDaniel-Neff, Sydney Trussell, Aubrey Fernandez and Camryn Bland took third (4:05.28), while Fernandez, Abby Gray, Shelby Rosenberger and Kiki Wine placed fifth in the 3,200 relay (9:59.42). Fernandez also took fifth in the 500 (1:19.28).
For Kettle Run, Mary Kate Behan was the girls shot put runner-up (37-10) while Evan Torpy finished second in the boys pole vault (13-0). And Nia Rogers placed third in the girls shot put (37-0.5) while Colleen Schaner took fourth in the girls pole vault (10-6).
For Fauquier’s boys, Jackson Schreher tied for fifth in the pole vault (12-0) while Kyle St. Clair, Brian Bolles, Justin Tersoglio and John Paccassi finished fifth in the 3,200 relay (8:11.77).
