It looks like spring coaches will receive their coaching stipends even though sports have been canceled.
“We were told the stipends will be paid,” said Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye.
Frye and fellow ADs Mark Ott of Fauquier and Dean Spahr of Liberty sought clarification of the matter in an email to Superintendent Dr. David Jeck.
Ott pointed out that all spring coaches are working nearly year-round anyway.
“If you look at it, as much you hate to say it, they’re coaching 12 months a year. The VHSL says you can have offseason practice, so these coaches are working with kids in the fall, working to get ready for spring. I would hope they are still paid out this year. It’s been in the budget, I think it will happen."
All the local ADs previously coached varsity sports in Fauquier County. Ott was an FHS softball and golf coach, Frye coached boys basketball at Liberty, and Spahr was the Eagles’ wrestling coach.
“They want be out there doing something with their kids,” said Ott. "They do it because they enjoy it. They want to watch them grow as athletes and young men and women. Coaching is not done for money, these coaches have a passion for it.”
