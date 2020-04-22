Guard Josh James will attend Randolph Macon College, defensive back Tre’Von White is going to Louisburg (N.C.) Junior College and linebacker Fred Harris to Shenandoah University. Offensive lineman Dylan Huggins is deciding between three schools. Defensive back Bryan Barnes is hoping to attend Gettysburg (Pa.).
Senior guard Jon Kuhler will attend Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on (a story has already been posted).
Standing about 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, James had offers from two D-2 programs in West Virginia, Glenville State and Alderson Broaddus, but opted to stay closer to home, picking D-3 Randolph Macon just north of Richmond.
“Josh has been one of our most consistent linemen the last two years,” said coach Travis Buzzo. “He can play all five positions on the line. When someone gets hurt he’d go into his spot.”
A standout receiver and cornerback, Tre White seemed to make highlight reel plays every week during the Eagles’ 11-1 season. With academic issues a factor, junior college was the best route for him.
Virginia has no JCs, so he chose one fairly close by in Louisburg, which is about 200 miles from Bealeton in north central North Carolina, about 35 miles north of Raleigh.
“When he went down for his visit he felt like a big fish in a small pond. He felt wanted there,” said Buzzo.
White, who also had an offer from Lackawanna Junior College in Scranton, Pa., played his senior year at about 6-3, 140 pounds, so he’ll bulk up and prepare to go somewhere else in two years. “I can see him easily at 180 with his frame. He’ll let the body catch up, which it should. He’ll be on the meal plan and eat as many times as he wants. Then he can go where he wants to,” Buzzo said.
A rare four-year varsity starter at linebacker, Shenandoah-bound Fred Harris ended his Liberty career as the school’s all-time leading tackler with 382, surpassing Wyatt Teller’s mark.
“He has the natural ability to tackle and get off the block,” said Buzzo. “You normally do not see that happen,” the coach said about Harris’ four years starting a prime-time position.
“We had some injuries freshman year and Fred was inexperienced and thrown in,” said Buzzo. “He was 125 pounds then, but he did great with 60 tackles in six games. Every year he gained 15 pounds of muscle and became a much better football player.”
Harris is now a solid 5-8, 185 pounds. He made 115 tackles as a senior and scored six touchdowns as running back. He led the Eagles in rushing as a junior.
