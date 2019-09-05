The Highland Hawks began the 2019 girls tennis season Wednesday with a 9-0 victory over Trinity Christian at home in Warrenton, winning 65 of 72 games.
“A great clean sweep victory,” Highland coach Paola Riccetti said.
The Hawks won 8-0 in four matches, including those of No. 1 singles player Kiki Wegdam, No. 4 Alexa Graham, No. 6 Susannah Gerhardt and the No. 3 doubles team of Graham and Gerhardt. Winning 8-1 each were No. 2 Paris Wegdam, No. 5 Jenna Place and the No. 2 doubles team of Wegdam and Skylar Place.
Adding 8-2 victories were No. 3 Lauren Medica and the No. 1 doubles team of Kiki Wegdam and Medica.
Chelsea volleyball 3, Highland 2
Despite winning the first two sets Wednesday, the Highland Hawks began the 2019 volleyball season with a 3-2 loss to Chelsea at home in Warrenton.
Chelsea won 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10 with the match hinging on the third set.
“We couldn't stop their momentum,” Highland coach Gary Hicklin said. “We are a young team and although we are disappointed in the loss, we gained valuable experience and insight moving forward.”
