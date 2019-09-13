Senior Reece Massei set a new record for Kettle Run’s golf team Thursday by shooting a nine-hole score of 28.
He did that on the front nine at Fauquier Springs Country Club while playing in a Ryder Cup-style tournament against Patriot.
Massei had six birdies without shooting bogey on any hole. Then he combined with partner Trevor Berg to shoot a 36 on the back nine for a 64 overall.
“He honestly played phenomenal,” Cougars coach Dale Edwards said. “A legit 28. That’s the best I’ve ever seen.”
Kettle Run will soon play in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament Sept. 23 at Fauquier Springs.
(0) comments
