The Highland Hawks fared well Saturday in the Endless Summer volleyball tournament at the Virginia Beach Field House, going 3-2 in their five matches.
“We are confident the tournament experience will help our team as we get into the midst of [Delaney Athletic] conference matches in the coming weeks,” Highland coach Gary Hicklin said. “A good experience for our young team as we continue to build around our two core junior players, Rylee Mayer and Lyndi Thornhill.”
Mayer typically leads the Hawks’ offensively while Thornhill anchors the defense as a libero for Highland team that has a 4-3 record this season.
The Endless Summer tournament featured 100 teams in five divisions with Highland as one of 16 teams in Division II. The Hawks went 1-2 in pool play by beating Maury (Norfolk) 17-25, 25-15, 15-8 after losing to Hampton Roads 25-19, 25-16 and falling to Timberlake Christian 25-13, 25-11.
In the playoff rounds, Highland defeated Catholic High (Virginia Beach) 21-25, 25-23, 15-8 and Woodside (Newport News) 25-13, 25-12.
Highland boys soccer 4, Fredericksburg Christian 1
Matt Hoerner and Santiago Moreno Marin each had a goal and assist Saturday to help the Highland Hawks beat Fredericksburg Christian’s boys soccer team 4-1 during their first home match of the season in Warrenton.
Hoerner, a center midfielder, scored the winning goal about 10 minutes into the first half, giving Highland a 2-1 lead with an assist from Moreno Marin, a forward. Sterling Colgan began the scoring play with a long goal kick into the Eagles’ half of the field. Moreno Marin won the ball and set up Hoerner for a low shot to help give Highland a 2-0-1 record.
Earlier, Moreno Marin gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead with a shot over Fredericksburg’s keeper, but the Eagles responded only two minutes later to tie the score on a rebounded save off of a free kick from 35 yards out.
Alden Long and Liam White later scored one goal each during the final three minutes of the second half.
