Goalie Allyssa Space recorded her second consecutive shutout Tuesday to give the Kettle Run Cougars a 3-0 victory over Osbourn Park’s field hockey team on the road in Manassas.
The victory gave Kettle Run a 2-1 record while dropping the Yellow Jackets to 1-2.
Scoring goals for the Cougars were Jessica Wood, Samantha Malloy and Aubrey Kearns, while Abby Smith and Sarah Horton had one assists apiece.
Kettle Run volleyball 3, Handley 0
Cassidy Perino’s nine kills helped the Kettle Run Cougars beat Handley’s volleyball team 3-0 Tuesday at home in Nokesville.
Jordan Dixon added seven kills with five from Rachel Schwind in the 25-22, 25-9, 25-20 victory. Lily McIntyre had 14 assists and combined for eight aces with Olivia Conte and Kate Pohlmann.
Kayla Gillham added 12 assists while Nia Rogers had four assists.
Fauquier field hockey 2, Orange 0
The Fauquier Falcons earned their first victory of the 2019 field hockey season Tuesday by defeating Orange 2-0 at home in Warrenton.
Jamie Renzi scored both goals to boost the Falcons’ record to 1-2. Lucy Arnold assisted both goals.
