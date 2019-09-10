The Highland Hawks earned their first victory of the volleyball season Monday by beating Covenant 3-0 on the road in Charlottesville with 12 kills from junior outside hitter Rylee Mayer.
Sophomore middle hitter Sydney Mitchell added nine kills in the 25-14, 25-17, 25-13 victory to give Highland a 1-1 record.
“We played with good poise and our offense worked effectively,” Hawks coach Gary Hicklin said.
Sophomore Ella Salzman finished with five of Highland’s 13 aces.
Highland boys soccer 2, Covenant 2
The Highland Hawks rallied from a pair of late deficits Monday to tie Covenant’s boys soccer team 2-2 in overtime on the road in Charlottesville.
Pierce Maurelli scored the tying goal with about 90 seconds remaining in the second overtime period after Covenant had taken a 2-1 lead only one minute earlier on a penalty kick created by a foul near the 6-yard box. Highland took the ensuing kickoff with about 2 minutes, 30 seconds remaining and Liam White played the ball through the middle to Maurelli, who beat Covenant’s center back and goalkeeper to the ball.
Maurelli’s shot deflected off of the keeper, then over the keeper. But Maurelli then tracked down the rebound to score while fending off the center back.
“This was one of the gutsiest performances that I have ever seen from our boys,” said Hawks coach Rick Ashley, whose record moved to 1-0-1.
Earlier, midway through the second half, Covenant took a 1-0 lead on a right-to-left cross volleyed in at the far post. Highland responded near the end of regulation with Matt Hoerner beating two defenders near the 6-yard-box before shooting past the goalkeeper, right to left.
Maurelli initiated the play by controlling a throw-in inside the 18-yard box and threading the ball to Hoerner, who was playing forward after beginning the game as a back.
In the first half, the Hawks switched to a 4-4-2 formation to bolster their defense and enter halftime in a scoreless tie.
“The Covenant team was extremely fast and their speed of play was incredible,” Ashley said.
